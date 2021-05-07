CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Georgia (Game 1)
Pregame Notes
Dave Van Horn is using his typical starting lineup, but Jacob Nesbit is starting at third base and hitting in the 9-hole.
Lineups for both teams are listed below.
The game was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT, but it is currently under a weather delay. There has been no announcement about a potential start time.
First pitch: TBA (weather delay)
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs return home to face Georgia (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Georgia
~Georgia's top hitters
~Stat comparison
~Notes and tidbits
~Stat of the Week
~Home run tracker
|Arkansas
|Georgia
|
1. Zack Gregory - LF
|
1. Josh McAllister - 2B
|
2. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
2. Cole Tate - SS
|
3. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
3. Garrett Blaylock - 3B
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Connor Tate - RF
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
5. Corey Collins - DH
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Riley King - LF
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
7. Chaney Rogers - 1B
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Fernando Gonzalez - C
|
9. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Ben Anderson
|
Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander
|
Pitching: LHP Liam Sullivan