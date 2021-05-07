 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Georgia Bulldogs (Game 1)
CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Georgia (Game 1)

Follow along as Arkansas and Georgia begin their series Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Follow along as Arkansas and Georgia begin their series Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. (SEC Media)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Dave Van Horn is using his typical starting lineup, but Jacob Nesbit is starting at third base and hitting in the 9-hole.

Lineups for both teams are listed below.

The game was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT, but it is currently under a weather delay. There has been no announcement about a potential start time.

First pitch: TBA (weather delay)

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs return home to face Georgia (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Georgia

~Georgia's top hitters

~Stat comparison

~Notes and tidbits

~Stat of the Week

~Home run tracker

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Georgia

1. Zack Gregory - LF

1. Josh McAllister - 2B

2. Matt Goodheart - DH

2. Cole Tate - SS

3. Cayden Wallace - RF

3. Garrett Blaylock - 3B

4. Brady Slavens - 1B

4. Connor Tate - RF

5. Christian Franklin - CF

5. Corey Collins - DH

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Riley King - LF

7. Casey Opitz - C

7. Chaney Rogers - 1B

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. Fernando Gonzalez - C

9. Jacob Nesbit - 3B

9. Ben Anderson

Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander

Pitching: LHP Liam Sullivan
