News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 12:45:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Closer look at Sam Pittman's 10 assistants on 1st staff at Arkansas

Sam Pittman told players and fans that his phone was blowing up with potential assistants shortly after he was hired as Arkansas' next head coach.
Sam Pittman told players and fans that his phone was blowing up with potential assistants shortly after he was hired as Arkansas' next head coach. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Sam Pittman put the finishing touches on his first coaching staff at Arkansas over the weekend. Now that all 10 pieces have fallen into place, here’s an overview of each assistant…

OC Kendal Briles
OC Kendal Briles (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach - Kendal Briles

Last Stop: Florida State (2019 - OC/QB)

Previously: Houston (2018 - AHC/OC/QB); Florida Atlantic (2017 - ACH/OC/QB); Baylor (2015-16 - OC/QB, 2012-14 - WR/PGC/ORC, 2008-11 - IWR/ORC)

SEC Experience: N/A

Power Five Experience: 10 years

FBS Experience: 12 years

Salary: $1 million

The first offensive coordinator in UA history to make seven figures, Briles has had a positive impact on offenses every where he’s been. Arkansas will be his fifth stop in as many years and he had a top-10 scoring offense at three of his previous four schools - No. 5 at Houston in 2018, No. 8 at Florida Atlantic in 2017 and No. 1 at Baylor in 2015. Although Florida State ranked 73rd in that category this year, it was still vastly better than the 113th it was the year before. The Seminoles also improved from 97th to 45th in offensive SP+ rating.

Click here for more on Coach Briles

RB coach Jimmy Smith
RB coach Jimmy Smith (Georgia State Athletics)

Running Backs Coach - Jimmy Smith

Last Stop: Georgia State (2019 - RB)

Previously: Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove HS (2013-18 - AD/HC/T&F, 2010-12 - OC, 2007-09 - WR/DB); Darlington, S.C., HS (2005 - OC/QB)

SEC Experience: N/A

Power Five Experience: N/A

FBS Experience: 1 year

Salary: $225,000

A former standout quarterback who helped Tennessee State win OVC titles in 1998 and 1999, Smith has spent most of his coaching career in the high school ranks. He led Cedar Grove - a powerhouse in Georgia that produces a lot of Power Five recruits - to two football state titles and four straight track and field titles before jumping into the college ranks at Georgia State. Under his guidance, the Panthers had the 13th best rushing attack in the FBS this season, averaging 241.6 yards on the ground.

Click here for more on Coach Smith

WR coach Justin Stepp
WR coach Justin Stepp (Andrew Hutchinson)

Wide Receivers Coach - Justin Stepp

Last Stop: Arkansas (2018-19 - WR)

Previously: SMU (2015-16 - WR); Appalachian State (2012-14 - WR); Clemson (2009-11 - GA); DII North Greenville (2008 - WR/RC); Fort Mill, S.C., HS (2007 - WR/S&C)

SEC Experience: 2 years

Power Five Experience: 2 years (plus 3 years as a GA)

FBS Experience: 8 years (plus 3 years as a GA)

Salary: $400,000

The only holdover from Chad Morris’ staff, Stepp has developed a great reputation on the recruiting trail. He hauled in a quartet of four-star wide receivers in the Class of 2019, including true freshman starters Trey Knox and Treylon Burks, to help him earn a spot on Rivals’ list of the top 25 recruiters in the country. Stepp also produced NFL Draft picks Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn at SMU.

Click here for more on Coach Stepp

TE coach Jon Cooper
TE coach Jon Cooper (UCFSports.com)

Tight Ends Coach - Jon Cooper

Last Stop: UCF (2018-19 - TE)

Previously: Missouri (2016-17 - analyst); Utah State (2015 - GA); Oklahoma (2013-14 - GA)

SEC Experience: N/A (2 years as an analyst)

Power Five Experience: N/A (2 years as an analyst, 2 years as a GA)

FBS Experience: 2 years (plus 2 years as an analyst, 3 years as a GA)

Salary: $300,000

One of several Missouri connections and former offensive linemen on the staff, Cooper has been part of back-to-back top-10 offenses at UCF. The Knights have ranked fifth (43.4 ppg) and sixth (43.2 ppg) in scoring the last two years, even with a true freshman starting quarterback this season. As a player at Oklahoma, Cooper was a three-year starting center and was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior in 2008.

Click here for more on Coach Cooper

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}