Sam Pittman put the finishing touches on his first coaching staff at Arkansas over the weekend. Now that all 10 pieces have fallen into place, here’s an overview of each assistant…

OC Kendal Briles (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach - Kendal Briles

Last Stop: Florida State (2019 - OC/QB) Previously: Houston (2018 - AHC/OC/QB); Florida Atlantic (2017 - ACH/OC/QB); Baylor (2015-16 - OC/QB, 2012-14 - WR/PGC/ORC, 2008-11 - IWR/ORC) SEC Experience: N/A Power Five Experience: 10 years FBS Experience: 12 years Salary: $1 million The first offensive coordinator in UA history to make seven figures, Briles has had a positive impact on offenses every where he’s been. Arkansas will be his fifth stop in as many years and he had a top-10 scoring offense at three of his previous four schools - No. 5 at Houston in 2018, No. 8 at Florida Atlantic in 2017 and No. 1 at Baylor in 2015. Although Florida State ranked 73rd in that category this year, it was still vastly better than the 113th it was the year before. The Seminoles also improved from 97th to 45th in offensive SP+ rating. Click here for more on Coach Briles

RB coach Jimmy Smith (Georgia State Athletics)

Running Backs Coach - Jimmy Smith

Last Stop: Georgia State (2019 - RB) Previously: Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove HS (2013-18 - AD/HC/T&F, 2010-12 - OC, 2007-09 - WR/DB); Darlington, S.C., HS (2005 - OC/QB) SEC Experience: N/A Power Five Experience: N/A FBS Experience: 1 year Salary: $225,000 A former standout quarterback who helped Tennessee State win OVC titles in 1998 and 1999, Smith has spent most of his coaching career in the high school ranks. He led Cedar Grove - a powerhouse in Georgia that produces a lot of Power Five recruits - to two football state titles and four straight track and field titles before jumping into the college ranks at Georgia State. Under his guidance, the Panthers had the 13th best rushing attack in the FBS this season, averaging 241.6 yards on the ground. Click here for more on Coach Smith

WR coach Justin Stepp (Andrew Hutchinson)

Wide Receivers Coach - Justin Stepp

Last Stop: Arkansas (2018-19 - WR) Previously: SMU (2015-16 - WR); Appalachian State (2012-14 - WR); Clemson (2009-11 - GA); DII North Greenville (2008 - WR/RC); Fort Mill, S.C., HS (2007 - WR/S&C) SEC Experience: 2 years Power Five Experience: 2 years (plus 3 years as a GA) FBS Experience: 8 years (plus 3 years as a GA) Salary: $400,000 The only holdover from Chad Morris’ staff, Stepp has developed a great reputation on the recruiting trail. He hauled in a quartet of four-star wide receivers in the Class of 2019, including true freshman starters Trey Knox and Treylon Burks, to help him earn a spot on Rivals’ list of the top 25 recruiters in the country. Stepp also produced NFL Draft picks Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn at SMU. Click here for more on Coach Stepp

TE coach Jon Cooper (UCFSports.com)

Tight Ends Coach - Jon Cooper