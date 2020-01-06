Closer look at Sam Pittman's 10 assistants on 1st staff at Arkansas
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Sam Pittman put the finishing touches on his first coaching staff at Arkansas over the weekend. Now that all 10 pieces have fallen into place, here’s an overview of each assistant…
Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach - Kendal Briles
Last Stop: Florida State (2019 - OC/QB)
Previously: Houston (2018 - AHC/OC/QB); Florida Atlantic (2017 - ACH/OC/QB); Baylor (2015-16 - OC/QB, 2012-14 - WR/PGC/ORC, 2008-11 - IWR/ORC)
SEC Experience: N/A
Power Five Experience: 10 years
FBS Experience: 12 years
Salary: $1 million
The first offensive coordinator in UA history to make seven figures, Briles has had a positive impact on offenses every where he’s been. Arkansas will be his fifth stop in as many years and he had a top-10 scoring offense at three of his previous four schools - No. 5 at Houston in 2018, No. 8 at Florida Atlantic in 2017 and No. 1 at Baylor in 2015. Although Florida State ranked 73rd in that category this year, it was still vastly better than the 113th it was the year before. The Seminoles also improved from 97th to 45th in offensive SP+ rating.
Running Backs Coach - Jimmy Smith
Last Stop: Georgia State (2019 - RB)
Previously: Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove HS (2013-18 - AD/HC/T&F, 2010-12 - OC, 2007-09 - WR/DB); Darlington, S.C., HS (2005 - OC/QB)
SEC Experience: N/A
Power Five Experience: N/A
FBS Experience: 1 year
Salary: $225,000
A former standout quarterback who helped Tennessee State win OVC titles in 1998 and 1999, Smith has spent most of his coaching career in the high school ranks. He led Cedar Grove - a powerhouse in Georgia that produces a lot of Power Five recruits - to two football state titles and four straight track and field titles before jumping into the college ranks at Georgia State. Under his guidance, the Panthers had the 13th best rushing attack in the FBS this season, averaging 241.6 yards on the ground.
Wide Receivers Coach - Justin Stepp
Last Stop: Arkansas (2018-19 - WR)
Previously: SMU (2015-16 - WR); Appalachian State (2012-14 - WR); Clemson (2009-11 - GA); DII North Greenville (2008 - WR/RC); Fort Mill, S.C., HS (2007 - WR/S&C)
SEC Experience: 2 years
Power Five Experience: 2 years (plus 3 years as a GA)
FBS Experience: 8 years (plus 3 years as a GA)
Salary: $400,000
The only holdover from Chad Morris’ staff, Stepp has developed a great reputation on the recruiting trail. He hauled in a quartet of four-star wide receivers in the Class of 2019, including true freshman starters Trey Knox and Treylon Burks, to help him earn a spot on Rivals’ list of the top 25 recruiters in the country. Stepp also produced NFL Draft picks Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn at SMU.
Tight Ends Coach - Jon Cooper
Last Stop: UCF (2018-19 - TE)
Previously: Missouri (2016-17 - analyst); Utah State (2015 - GA); Oklahoma (2013-14 - GA)
SEC Experience: N/A (2 years as an analyst)
Power Five Experience: N/A (2 years as an analyst, 2 years as a GA)
FBS Experience: 2 years (plus 2 years as an analyst, 3 years as a GA)
Salary: $300,000
One of several Missouri connections and former offensive linemen on the staff, Cooper has been part of back-to-back top-10 offenses at UCF. The Knights have ranked fifth (43.4 ppg) and sixth (43.2 ppg) in scoring the last two years, even with a true freshman starting quarterback this season. As a player at Oklahoma, Cooper was a three-year starting center and was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior in 2008.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news