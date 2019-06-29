In-state defensive end Blayne Toll became the Razorbacks' 10th commit on June 28. He chose Arkansas over, most notably, Oklahoma and Tennessee, with more than 18 other Division-I offers. No one knows Arkansas's commits like their high school coaches, so Rivals caught up with former Hazen defensive coordinator and current Beebe coach Hunter Vincent to get the inside scoop on Toll. The Hazen Hornets took an undefeated record into the 2A state finals and lost to Junction City.

Blayne's a quiet guy, does that apply on the field as well?

"No, he's got a flip that he turns on and anytime he puts on pads, goes to practice, plays a game, he turns that switch on. He loves the game of football and he's got great parents so he knows you don't have to be aggressive in everything you do. When you're that much bigger and stronger than everyone, there's only so many ways you can get your aggression out and football's one of them."

Hazen is in 2A, how do you think his skills will translate to SEC football?

"We're 2A but there's a lot of athletes in the delta. I've never coached a more coachable kid. I was only with him one year but anything you ask him to do, he's going to do it and he'll give everything he's got. His body has developed so much and he's worked on it so much in the last year, he looks better than some NFL players look right now and he's 16 years old. Certainly he has the physical tools but his character and coachability are going to take him wherever he wants to go."

What do you like about him at defensive end, could you see him moving inside?

"He plays a 4-technique for us. He'd drop down to a two sometimes and he was even good as an outside linebacker. I think certainly he translates more to defensive end. He has good speed but great explosion. He has elite power. By the time he's 19, if he's 300 pounds, then sure you could move him inside."

It took him a little while to earn an Arkansas offer but what do you think it means to him to finally become a Razorback?

"I know he grew up an Arkansas fan and I know Coach Morris was one of the first head coaches to reach out to him. I think it means the world to him and his family."