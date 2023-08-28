News More News
Comparing Arkansas' Week 1 starters to last year

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

The Arkansas Razorbacks released their depth chart Monday for the Week 1 matchup with Western Carolina set for Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Of the 22 combined starters on offense and defense, five were starters for the Razorbacks in Week 1 last year. There are 17 new starters on this year's squad and seven of them are new transfers.

The average star rating of last years Week 1 starters — offense and defense combined — was 3.27 stars. For this season's Week 1 starters, the average star rating is 3.23, though that number isn't a true representation of the talent level, as some players such as Isaac TeSlaa (0-star), Andrew Armstrong (2-star) and Alfahiym Walcott (2-star) are transfers who are much improved since coming out of high school.

There were a few "OR" situations at starting positions, so we have made our own decision on who the starter would be based on everything we've seen at practice and heard from coaches and players. Those players will have a "*" next to their name, and you can look at the full depth chart by clicking here.

Here's a look at how this year's Week 1 starters stack up compared to last year's team, which went 7-6 overall with a Liberty Bowl win over Kansas...

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Arkansas Star Comparison - 2023 vs 2022
2023 Stars 2022 Stars

QB KJ Jefferson

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Raheim Sanders

RB Raheim Sanders

TE Luke Hasz

TE Trey Knox

WR Andrew Armstrong

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Isaac TeSlaa

WR Warren Thompson

WR Isaiah Sategna*

WR Matt Landers

LT Devon Manuel*

LT Luke Jones

LG Brady Latham

LG Brady Latham

C Beaux Limmer

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Josh Braun

RG Beaux Limmer

RT Patrick Kutas

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Landon Jackson

DE Zach Williams

DT Taurean Carter

DT Isaiah Nichols

DT Eric Gregory

DT Eric Gregory

DE Trajan Jeffcoat

DE Jashaud Stewart

LB Jordan Crook

LB Bumper Pool

LB Chris Paul Jr.*

LB Drew Sanders

CB Dwight McGlothern

CB LaDarrius Bishop

CB Jaheim Singletary

CB Hudson Clark

S Alfahiym Walcott

S Simeon Blair

S Jayden Johnson*

S Jalen Catalon

HOG Lorando Johnson

NB Myles Slusher

