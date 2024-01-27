The Jacksonville native shined for the Hogs during his four-year career in Fayetteville, as he is just the ninth-ever Razorback to reach 900+ points, 400+ rebounds, 200+ assists and 100+ steals in an Arkansas uniform.

FAYETTEVILLE - Per a release from Arkansas Athletics, senior guard Davonte Davis has stepped away from the men's basketball team.

Through 19 games this season, Davis was averaging 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He was shooting 35.5% from the field, 23.9% from beyond the arch and 74.2% from the charity stripe.

For his career, the former All-SEC defender averaged 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He shot 42.6% from the field, 29.7% from three and 72.5% from the free throw line.

Davis' departure leads a glaring hole on the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team (10-9, 1-5 SEC) as it looks to get out of a major early-season slump against No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday night.