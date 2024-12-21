How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. North Carolina A&T

The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2, 0-0 SEC) will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-9, 0-1 CAA) for a non-conference matchup Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks are on a four-game win streak and most recently took down the UCA Bears, 82-57, at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock last Saturday. The game before that was an electric 89-87 win over then-No. 14 Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10.

Arkansas shot the ball extremely well against UCA and finished 60% from the field and 45% from deep. The Hogs' offense was a well-oiled machine and had 23 assists on 33 made buckets in the contest.

The Aggies of NC A&T are led by second-year head coach Monte Ross. He was an assistant at Temple for four years and spent 10 years as the head coach at Delaware prior to that. Last season, NC A&T finished 7-25 and 5-13 in the Coastal Athletic Association.

There are several interesting ties between the Aggies and the Razorbacks in Saturday's matchup. NC A&T junior guard Jordan Martin is the son of Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin. North Carolina A&T's leading scorer, Landon Glasper, is a Fayetteville native and was at Fayetteville High School while Arkansas staff member Ronnie Brewer was on staff.

