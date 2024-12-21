How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. North Carolina A&T

The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2, 0-0 SEC) will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-9, 0-1 CAA) for a non-conference matchup Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
The Razorbacks are on a four-game win streak and most recently took down the UCA Bears, 82-57, at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock last Saturday. The game before that was an electric 89-87 win over then-No. 14 Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10.
Arkansas shot the ball extremely well against UCA and finished 60% from the field and 45% from deep. The Hogs' offense was a well-oiled machine and had 23 assists on 33 made buckets in the contest.
The Aggies of NC A&T are led by second-year head coach Monte Ross. He was an assistant at Temple for four years and spent 10 years as the head coach at Delaware prior to that. Last season, NC A&T finished 7-25 and 5-13 in the Coastal Athletic Association.
There are several interesting ties between the Aggies and the Razorbacks in Saturday's matchup. NC A&T junior guard Jordan Martin is the son of Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin. North Carolina A&T's leading scorer, Landon Glasper, is a Fayetteville native and was at Fayetteville High School while Arkansas staff member Ronnie Brewer was on staff.
Below are details on how to watch, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-9, 0-1 CAA)
When: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m. CT
Where: Bud Walton Arena — Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: SEC Network / Watch ESPN (Dave Neal and Joe Kleine)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
--------------
BetSaracen Odds
Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
Spread
Arkansas (-26.5)
NC A&T (+26.5)
Total Points
Over/Under 154.5 points
Double R Props (more available on BetSaracen app)
- Boogie Fland and D.J. Wagner over 5.5 steals and over 14.5 assists combined (+150)
- Trevon Brazile over 11.5 points and over 6.5 rebounds (+135)
- Adou Thiero over 14.5 points and over 5.5 rebounds (+200)
- Jonas Aidoo over 13.5 points and over 4.5 rebounds (+105)
- Johnell Davis over 11.5 points and over 4.5 rebounds (+300)
- D.J. Wagner over 14.5 points and over 3.5 rebounds (+400)
Catch Up On HawgBeat's Arkansas Basketball Coverage
- HawgBeat Hoops Show: Razorbacks gearing up for SEC play
- Where Arkansas basketball's analytics rank with SEC play looming
- Boogie Fland named SEC Freshman of the Week
- Arkansas basketball left out of AP Top 25