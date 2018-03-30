Four Rebel pitchers struck out 12 Arkansas batters throughout the game. Ryan Olenek contributed 3 hits and Nick Fortes hit a two-run homer in the fifth to put Ole Miss up 5-2. Starter Brady Feigl went five and a third innings strong and only surrendered 2 runs on 7 hits.

Newly inserted starter Evan Lee had a rough outing, giving up 3 runs on 4 hits and only lasting one inning on the mound in his first start of the season. The Hogs racked up 11 hits on the night but couldn't come through with runners in scoring position, much like the first four games of this roadtrip. Arkansas falls back into a tie with Ole Miss in the SEC West standings at 5-3.

Arkansas fell back into its old ways, struggling to convert scoring opportunities as they dropped game two in Oxford, 5-4, on Friday night.

In the top of the first, Eric Cole reached base on a single and Casey Martin got on after an error by Ole Miss' shortsop. Both runners advanced to second and third on a passed ball, but Cole was thrown out at home on a fielder's choice groundout from Luke Bonfield.

Ole Miss hopped on Evan Lee early with back to back singles to open the bottom of the first. After a double play from Martin, Thomas Dillard knocked through an RBI single to push the Rebels out to a 1-0 early lead.

Following a walk and a single from Dominic Fletcher, Carson Shaddy hit an RBI single to left center to tie things up 1-1 in the top of the second. Eric Cole then singled through the left side, scoring Fletcher and putting the Hogs up 2-1.

Evan Lee put two runners on with no outs in the bottom of the second. A fielding error by Carson Shaddy then allowed both Rebels to score, regaining the lead for Ole Miss, 3-2. Bryce Bonnin entered in relief and avoided any more damage.

Nick Fortes smacked a two-run shot to left field off Bonnin, making it 5-2 Rebels in the bottom of the fifth. Dave Van Horn sent Kole Ramage in for Bonnin, and he got the final two outs of the inning.

Arkansas added a run in the top of the seventh when Grant Koch hit an RBI double down the left field line but stranded their 10th baserunner of the game on a strikeout from Fletcher.

A double from McFarland and a walk from Shaddy put two runners on with no outs in the top of the eighth. Biggers brought McFarland in with a sacrifice fly to pull Arkansas within one run, 5-4. Shaddy was caught stealing at second base, but not without controversy as the Rebel infielder appeared to apply the tag a bit late. The call was reviewed and upheld, however. Cole hit a double to left center the next at bat and would have scored Shaddy if he hadn't been ruled out.

Ole Miss struck out the Razorback side in the top of the ninth to take game two from the Hogs, 5-4.