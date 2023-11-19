The Crowley, Texas, native burst through a hole on 4th-and-2 with 1:08 remaining in the second quarter, out-running defenders before tumbling into the end zone to put the Hogs up 31-13.

It had been nearly two years since Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson found paydirt, but he returned to the end zone on Saturday in the Razorbacks' 44-20 win over Florida International.

It was a big moment for Johnson, whose career has been plagued by injuries since joining the Razorbacks in 2020.

Johnson shined during his redshirt freshman season in 2021, as he rushed for 575 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns on 97 carries. During the Outback Bowl against Penn State, though, he tore his ACL.

Things looked to be on track for Johnson to make his presence felt in 2022, but he unfortunately suffered another ACL injury — the same knee — during a practice in October. He had only carried the ball eight times in 2022 before the tear.

Returning from one ACL injury, let alone two, is a big mental hurdle. Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson — who has also dealt with an ACL injury himself — said he was glad to see Johnson overcome the way he did.

"I was really happy for him," Jackson said. "I’ve seen him do it plenty of times in fall camp and in practice. I know that ACL is something that is a mental game for a year or two or however long it bothers you. I feel like that’s definitely something that let him jump over that mental hump with the ACL. I was happy for him."

Interestingly enough, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said after the game that play call on the touchdown run wasn't even meant for Johnson.

"That was a big deal," Jefferson said. "There was actually confrontation with that play as well. The play was called [and] it was a designed quarterback run, but I was like, ‘Domo, we’ve got two yards. I need you to go get it right here.’ I gave it to him and he ended up hitting the hole. O-line did a great job up front handling movement and creating a lane for him to run through. He made the most of it.

"I was extremely proud. The whole team was. I felt like just the adversity he’s faced with his injury and him just continuing to battle and fight, it was just a surreal moment for him as well. The whole team was extremely proud of him."

Johnson finished the game with just six carries but he made the most of them, rushing for a total of 62 yards — an average of 10.3 yards per carry.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman praised all of his running backs after the game. The team as a whole rushed for 323 yards on 54 total carries. He singled out Johnson and said he was happy to see him back.

"It was good to see Domo come in and split that up with a big hole there on 4th-and-2 to go down there and score it from 31 yards," Pittman said. "It was good to see him back."

Up next, the Hogs will stay at home and welcome the Missouri Tigers in a rivalry game. A former three-star prospect, Johnson was actually committed to Missouri before he flipped his decision to the Razorbacks on Signing Day.

Friday's game against Missouri will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and will air on CBS.