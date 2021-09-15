Exclusive Content: Q&A interview with Arkansas DB commit Anthony Brown

The Arkansas Razorbacks effectively closed out their 2022 recruiting class in style landing one of their top targets in the secondary on Tuesday with a verbal pledge from defensive back Anthony Brown . The three-star Tennessee prospect picked the Hogs among 37 reported offers pushing the Razorbacks to No. 14 Rivals’ team ranking.

Q&A with Anthony Brown

What was the recruiting process like between you and the Arkansas coaching staff?

It was… it was love. From the first time we talked. We’ve been rocking for so long; that played a big role in my commitment after talking to them for so long. My recruitment did not shoot off until the end of my junior year. Them talking to me for so long, that played a tremendous role in my commitment.

At which position are they recruiting you to play?

Middle field safety; a free roaming safety. I will get a chance to go against the run and guard receivers.

During your visit back in June, what impressed you about the coaching staff and facilities at Arkansas?

The atmosphere. It is different with a whole state behind you. Not too many colleges have that. In Arkansas, there are no major league teams only teams like Arkansas State and UAPB (Arkansas-Pine Bluff). The Arkansas coaches are so involved. With other colleges, you might talk to the head coach but at Arkansas Coach (Sam) Pittman will call you – just the overall environment at Arkansas.

With all your offers, when did you start to heavily favor the Hogs?

To be honest, I was ready to commit but with COVID, my brother and coach told me to get out and see some places. It really didn’t make a change of events; my heart was set on Arkansas. My official was also my birthday weekend. It was all in one. They treated me like I was already there.

Who was your lead recruiter?

Coach (Sam) Carter (cornerbacks).

Which coach got the good news?

Coach Carter; their cornerbacks’ coach.

How did you commit to the coaches?