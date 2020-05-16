Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

Former Arkansas wide receiver Jordan Jones announced Saturday that he is transferring to Cincinnati, making it a trio of Razorbacks heading to the AAC in the span of a week.

As a graduate transfer, Jones will be immediately eligible for the Bearcats. He joins running back Chase Hayden (East Carolina) and wide receiver T.Q. Jackson (SMU) as Arkansas players heading to the American Athletic Conference this offseason.

By heading to Cincinnati, Jones is reuniting with former Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who was hired as the Bearcats’ running backs coach in March.

The Smackover native turned down offers from Alabama and Ole Miss to stay home and play for the Razorbacks as a 5.6 three-star recruit in the Class of 2016.

As a redshirt freshman under Enos in 2017, he was the Razorbacks’ third-leading receiver with 21 catches for 401 yards and three touchdowns. Only six freshmen have had more receiving yards in UA history.

However, Jones’ production fell off under Chad Morris in 2018, as he caught 17 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown. A torn ligament in his ankle suffered in fall camp sidelined him all of last season.

After meeting with new head coach Sam Pittman, Jones opted to enter the transfer portal. He is one of 13 scholarship players who have left the team since the start of last season. For a list of those players - as well as the projected scholarship distribution for 2020 - click here.