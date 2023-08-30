The Waxhaw, North Carolina, native had been committed to the Cardinal since June 13, but he backed off that pledge earlier Wednesday morning and decided Arkansas was the better fit.

The recruiting tear Arkansas has been on in the class of 2024 continued Wednesday as four-star offensive lineman Kai Greer announced he is flipping his commitment from Stanford to Arkansas.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound lineman holds offers from several SEC programs, including Kentucky, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and others.

In June, Greer took official visits to Stanford, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. He did visit Arkansas in April, but didn't take his official visit as he committed to Stanford before the scheduled date.

The Hogs offered Greer in March, making them the sixth SEC team to do so at the time. He told HawgBeat at the time head coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy were impressed with his size.

"He was just saying he was really impressed with me," Greer said to HawgBeat. "Not only my film, but how much I've grown since then, given my size and speed. I'm a lot bigger and faster now than I was before. He thinks I even have more room to develop since I've only been playing football for about two and a half years."

The conference realignment within the Pac-12 conference did play a factor in Greer's decision, he told Rivals' Adam Friedman. Stanford is one of four teams in the conference that hasn't announced its intentions to join another league after this season.

Arizona, Colorado, Arizona State and Utah will all join the Big 12 in 2024, while Oregon, USC, UCLA and Washington will join the Big 10. Stanford and California have been in talks to join the ACC, though no official decision has come from that.

With Greer’s commitment, Arkansas now sits at 19 in the class of 2024. He is the third offensive lineman in the class, joining three-stars Kobe Branham and Zuri Madison.