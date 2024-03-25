Parker was rumored to be on the fence about his recruitment since the departure of former Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith to TCU.

The Arkansas football team lost another commitment in the class of 2025 on Monday as four-star running back Jamarion Parker backed off his pledge, according to multiple reports.

Parker committed to Arkansas on Sept. 1, 2023 over offers from Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Oregon and others.

At the time he committed, Parker was ranked the No. 2 player in the state of Missouri and the No. 236 player in the country according to Rivals. He has since dropped out of the Rivals250 and is ranked the No. 5 player in Missouri.

The St. Louis native is the second recruit to back off their pledge to the Razorbacks on Monday, as Parker joins four-star lineman Carius Curne of Marion.

With Parker's decision, the Hogs are now at just three commitments in the class of 2025: Four-star quarterback Grayson Wilson, three-star athlete Markeylin Batton and two-star kicker Evan Noel.