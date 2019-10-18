The 2-4 Arkansas Razorbacks are taking on the 5-1 Auburn Tigers at home in Fayetteville this weekend. The Tigers have had the Hogs number in recent play, beating the Razorbacks the last three times they’ve played.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup with the Tigers:

Important Times

Gates Open: 9:00 a.m. CT

Kick Off: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV/Radio

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

On the Call: Taylor Zarzour (Play-By-Play), Matt Stinchcomb (Analyst), Alyssa Lang (Reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On the Call: Chuck Barrett (Play-By-Play), Quinn Grovey (Analyst), Geno Bell (Reporter)

Sirius/XM Radio: 105/381

Weather

Kick Off (11:00 a.m.): Partly Cloudy, 61 degrees (feels like 61), 25% chance of rain. Winds S 5 Mph

Post Game (3:00 p.m.): Partly Cloudy, 68 degrees (feels like 68), 5% chance of rain, winds W 3 Mph

Auburn Players to Know

QB Bo Nix: Nix, a true freshman, leads Auburn passing game with 1125 yards with a 127 QBR. He’s tossed eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Nix is also second on the team in rushing with 191 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Kam Martin: Martin will take lead back duties for the Tigers after starting running back JaTarvious Whitlow went down with a knee injury against Florida. Martin has 174 yards on the ground with two touchdowns and averages 5.1 yards per carry.

WR Seth Williams: At 6’3 224 pounds, Williams is Auburns go to receiver in the red zone. The sophomore wide receiver has leads the team in receiving yards (368) and touchdowns (5) and averages 17.5 yards per catch.

DT Derrick Brown: Brown is an absolute beast on the defensive line. At 6’5 318 pounds the senior from Georgia is a force to reckon with. Brown has posted 18 tackles on the season and is tied on the team with three sacks. He’s also tallied two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

DB Jeremiah Dinson: Dinson leads the Tigers with 43 total tackles this season. He also has two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Staff Predictions

Vegas: Auburn -19.5, O/U 55

Andrew Hutchinson (Preseason + Current): 31-10 Auburn

Nikki Chavanelle: 38-20 Auburn

Landon Braden: 34-17 Auburn