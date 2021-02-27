HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-LSU, spread, more

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The 20th ranked Hogs are welcoming the LSU Tigers to Bud Walton Arena on Saturday afternoon. This will be the 71st meeting between the two squads, and the first since the Tigers beat the Hogs 92-76 back in January. The Razorbacks lead the overall series 37-33, along with a 20-8 lead when games are played in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks have just come off their biggest win of the season, after knocking off the 6th ranked Crimson Tide earlier this week, 81-66. Currently holding an 8-game win streak in conference, the Hogs are 18-5 overall on the season while 10-4 in the SEC.

LSU on the other hand lost their last outing against the Georgia Bulldogs 91-78, but still hold the 3rd spot in the conference. Sitting at 14-7 overall and 9-5 in the SEC, the Tigers are hoping to climb up the SEC rankings with a win against the Razorbacks.

Arkansas is celebrating their five seniors–Justin Smith, Jalen Tate, Vance Jackson, Emeka Obukwelu and Khalil Garland–on Saturday despite one more home matchup versus A&M.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Tigers: