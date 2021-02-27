HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-LSU, spread, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-LSU, spread, more
The 20th ranked Hogs are welcoming the LSU Tigers to Bud Walton Arena on Saturday afternoon. This will be the 71st meeting between the two squads, and the first since the Tigers beat the Hogs 92-76 back in January. The Razorbacks lead the overall series 37-33, along with a 20-8 lead when games are played in Fayetteville.
The Razorbacks have just come off their biggest win of the season, after knocking off the 6th ranked Crimson Tide earlier this week, 81-66. Currently holding an 8-game win streak in conference, the Hogs are 18-5 overall on the season while 10-4 in the SEC.
LSU on the other hand lost their last outing against the Georgia Bulldogs 91-78, but still hold the 3rd spot in the conference. Sitting at 14-7 overall and 9-5 in the SEC, the Tigers are hoping to climb up the SEC rankings with a win against the Razorbacks.
Arkansas is celebrating their five seniors–Justin Smith, Jalen Tate, Vance Jackson, Emeka Obukwelu and Khalil Garland–on Saturday despite one more home matchup versus A&M.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Tigers:
Important Times
Doors Open: 12 p.m. (CT)
Tip-Off: 1 p.m. (CT)
TV/Radio
ESPN 2: (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes)
Razorback Sports Network: (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
Satellite Radio: XM: 191, Sirius: 137, Online Channel: 962
Tigers to Know
G Cameron Thomas: This freshman out of Chesapeake, Virginia, is having a breakout season for the Tigers. Thomas is leading the team in points per game by a considerable margin with (22.7 ppg).
G Ja’Vonte Smart: The junior out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is second on the team in points (16.2 ppg) and is leading the team in assists (4.2 apg).
F Darius Days: The 6-foot-7 junior out of Raleigh, Florida, leads the team in rebounds (7.6 rpg), steals (1.4 spg), and is fourth on the team in points (12.3 ppg).
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | LSU)
Scoring Offense: 13 (82.4 ppg) | 8 (82.9 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 175 (70.0 ppg) | 279 (75.2 ppg)
FG%: 115 (45.08%) | 44 (47.12%)
3pt%: 177 (33.71%) | 127 (34.62%)
3pt DEF: 90 (31.80%) | 29 (30.10%)
Musselman's Keys to the Game
LSU’s a great offensive team, second in the SEC in scoring. They’re a great free-throw shooting team. They’re second in the league in steals, so us taking care of the ball is really important. The turnover battle, the rebounding battle, those are two key components to the game tomorrow.
“We’ve got to hold our ground on defensive block outs. We can’t get dislodged. That’s something we’ve got to get better at from a physicality standpoint against LSU.
“All five of their starters, especially their big four, those four guys can really score, meaning No. 1 Smart, No. 24 Thomas, No. 4 Days and No. 2 Watford. All four of those guys are really, really good scorers. And they have two of the top six rebounders in Days and Watford. “
Vegas Line
Arkansas -5, O/U 161.5
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 63% chance to win