HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-LSU, spread, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-LSU, spread, more
The second semi-final game in the SEC Tournament will match up No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks and the LSU Tigers after both teams pulled out tough wins yesterday. This will be the rubber match between these two squads, as the Hogs lost in Baton Rouge early in SEC play 92-76, then the Hogs pulled out an 83-75 win in Fayetteville.
After being down by as much as 10 in the first half, the Razorbacks pulled off a 70-64 win against Missouri yesterday. JD Notae led the way off of the bench with 27 points, essentially carrying the Hogs into this game with the Tigers. The 12-game SEC win-streak for the red-hot Hogs continues.
LSU held off an upset-minded bubble team in Ole Miss yesterday, coming out on top 76-73. This was not an easy win for the Tigers but Trendon Watford put up 24 including a crucial final tip in to secure it.
The winner will take on the victor of the Alabama/Tennessee game that tips off at noon.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Tigers:
Important Times
Doors Open: 2:00 p.m. (CT)
Tip-Off: 2:30 p.m. (CT)
TV/Radio
ESPN: (Karl Ravech, Dick Vitale, Marty Smith)
Razorback Sports Network: (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
Satellite Radio: XM: TBA, Sirius: TBA, Online Channel: TBA
Tigers to Know
G Cameron Thomas: The electric freshman from Chesapeake, Virginia, leads the team in points per game (23.1 ppg) and is the spark for this LSU team.
G Ja’Vonte Smart: The junior from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, leads the team in assists (3.9 apg) and steals (1.3 spg).
F Darius Days: The 6-foot-7 junior from Raleigh, Florida, leads the team in rebounds (7.5 rpg) and is fourth on the team in points (11.7 ppg).
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | LSU)
Scoring Offense: 7 (83.3 ppg) | 8 (82.7 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 187 (70.7 ppg) | 280 (75.4 ppg)
FG%: 91 (45.63%) | 46 (46.87%)
3pt %: 141 (34.38%) | 130 (34.52%)
3pt DEF: 86 (32.10%) | 23 (30.10%)
Vegas Line
Arkansas -3.5, O/U 162.5
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 57.5% chance to win