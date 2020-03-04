Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-LSU, Vegas spread, more
HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.
Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details
The Arkansas Razorbacks (18-11, 6-10) welcome the LSU Tigers (20-9, 11-5) to Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night for the final home game of the 2019-20 regular season.
The Hogs will honor four seniors, Adrio Bailey, Jimmy Whitt Jr., Jeantal Cylla and Jamario Bell, before the game. Bailey is the only senior to play his entire career as a Razorback while Jimmy Whitt began and now finishes his career in the Cardinal and White. Bailey and Whitt have played every game of this season with Whitt averaging a team-high 37 minutes per game.
The Hogs are coming home after a tough loss on the road at Georgia in which they got off to a 14-0 deficit, losing by 10. Meanwhile, LSU is fresh off of a 14-point win against A&M in which they held the Aggies to just 50 points.
This will be the 69th meeting between the Hogs and Tigers. LSU has won three of the last four in the series. The Razorbacks’ lone win being a 90-89 upset of then #17 Tigers in Baton Rouge last year. Arkansas fell to LSU on the road at the start of the year by just two points. The Hogs gave up 23 offensive rebounds which led to 26 second-chance points for the Tigers.
Freshman forward Trendon Watford finished with 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the Tigers. Skylar Mays added 19 points while Darius Days had a double-double (16 points and 16 rebounds). Arkansas was led by Mason Jones (24 points) and Whitt (22).
Here's everything you need to know to get ready for this end-of-season rematch...
How to watch/listen
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas (Bud Walton Arena - capacity 19,200)
Tip off: 6 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (Roy Philpott, Mark Wise) CLICK HERE
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
XM/Online: 374
LSU Tigers to Know
#0 - F Darius Days - So., 6-6, 240
Stats: 24.8 min., 11.7 pts. (48.4 FG%, 29.8 3PT%, 78.6 FT%), 7.2 reb.
#1 - G Javonte Smart - So., 6-4, 205
Stats: 34.3 min., 12.4 pts. (41.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT%, 80.6 FT%), 3.3 reb., 4.1 ast., 1.1 stl.
#2 - F Trendon Watford - Fr., 6-9, 235
Stats: 31.5 min., 13.6 pts. (48.8 FG%), 7.1 reb., 1.7 ast.
#4 - G Skylar Mays - Sr., 6-4, 205
Stats: 34.2 min., 16.2 pts. (49.1 FG%, 37.4 3PT%, 84.8 FT%), 5.0 reb., 3.2 ast., 1.9 stl.
#5 - F Emmitt Williams - So., 6-6, 230
Stats: 28.3 min., 13.4 pts. (55.3 FG%, 78.6 FT%), 6.7 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.3 blk.
Headlines
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Adrio Bailey, Jimmy Whitt preview Senior Night versus LSU
Scouting LSU: Roster, rankings, stat comparisons
Razorbacks need help to avoid 'Wednesday night sadness' for SEC tournament
Mason Jones earns fourth SEC Player of the Week award
Mason Jones named one of five Jerry West Award finalists
Takeaways from Arkansas's 99-89 loss to Georgia
Projections
Vegas: Arkansas -2.5, O/U 153.5 ... Arkansas 78, LSU 75.5
Sagarin: Arkansas -0.25, O/U 155.75 ... Arkansas 78, LSU 77.75
ESPN BPI: Arkansas -2.2 ... Arkansas has a 58% chance to win