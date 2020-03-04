Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

The Arkansas Razorbacks (18-11, 6-10) welcome the LSU Tigers (20-9, 11-5) to Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night for the final home game of the 2019-20 regular season.

The Hogs will honor four seniors, Adrio Bailey, Jimmy Whitt Jr., Jeantal Cylla and Jamario Bell, before the game. Bailey is the only senior to play his entire career as a Razorback while Jimmy Whitt began and now finishes his career in the Cardinal and White. Bailey and Whitt have played every game of this season with Whitt averaging a team-high 37 minutes per game.

The Hogs are coming home after a tough loss on the road at Georgia in which they got off to a 14-0 deficit, losing by 10. Meanwhile, LSU is fresh off of a 14-point win against A&M in which they held the Aggies to just 50 points.

This will be the 69th meeting between the Hogs and Tigers. LSU has won three of the last four in the series. The Razorbacks’ lone win being a 90-89 upset of then #17 Tigers in Baton Rouge last year. Arkansas fell to LSU on the road at the start of the year by just two points. The Hogs gave up 23 offensive rebounds which led to 26 second-chance points for the Tigers.

Freshman forward Trendon Watford finished with 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the Tigers. Skylar Mays added 19 points while Darius Days had a double-double (16 points and 16 rebounds). Arkansas was led by Mason Jones (24 points) and Whitt (22).

Here's everything you need to know to get ready for this end-of-season rematch...