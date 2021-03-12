HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Missouri, spread, more

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to face the Missouri Tigers in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament. Missouri took the win on Thursday night after a last-second three-pointer by Georgia fell short. This will be the rubber match between the two squads, as Missouri beat the Hogs in Fayetteville 81-68 earlier in the season, then the Hogs took one in Columbia 86-81 in OT.

The Razorbacks are still one of the hottest teams in the nation heading into the SEC Tournament. The Hogs earned the 2-seed, after winning 11 of their last 12. Arkansas is 6-7 all-time in Bridgestone Arena, and has reached the championship game in 2015 and 2017 but has never won. The last time they played here, they defeated Vanderbilt in the opening round 86-73, before the rest of the tournament got canceled due to Covid-19.

Missouri earned a 7-seed for the tournament and barely escaped a tough Georgia squad in the 2nd round. The Tigers were down one at the half, but a strong second-half by the whole team eventually led to a 73-70 Missouri victory. They have upset on their mind as they face the Hogs in the quarterfinals.

Here's everything you need to know for tonight's game...