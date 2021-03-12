HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Missouri, spread, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Missouri, spread, more
The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to face the Missouri Tigers in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament. Missouri took the win on Thursday night after a last-second three-pointer by Georgia fell short. This will be the rubber match between the two squads, as Missouri beat the Hogs in Fayetteville 81-68 earlier in the season, then the Hogs took one in Columbia 86-81 in OT.
The Razorbacks are still one of the hottest teams in the nation heading into the SEC Tournament. The Hogs earned the 2-seed, after winning 11 of their last 12. Arkansas is 6-7 all-time in Bridgestone Arena, and has reached the championship game in 2015 and 2017 but has never won. The last time they played here, they defeated Vanderbilt in the opening round 86-73, before the rest of the tournament got canceled due to Covid-19.
Missouri earned a 7-seed for the tournament and barely escaped a tough Georgia squad in the 2nd round. The Tigers were down one at the half, but a strong second-half by the whole team eventually led to a 73-70 Missouri victory. They have upset on their mind as they face the Hogs in the quarterfinals.
Here's everything you need to know for tonight's game...
Important Times
Doors Open: 5:00 p.m. (CT)
Tip-Off: 6:00 p.m. (CT)
TV/Radio
SEC Network: (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith)
Razorback Sports Network: (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
Satellite Radio: XM: TBA, Sirius: TBA, Online Channel: TBA
Tigers to Know
G Dru Smith: The senior from Evansville, Indiana, leads the team in points per game (14.1 ppg), assists (3.9 apg), and steals (2.0 spg).
F Jeremiah Tilmon: The 6-foot-10 senior out of East Saint Louis, Illinois, leads the team in rebounds (7.4 rpg) and blocks (1.4 bpg).
G Xavier Pinson: The junior from Chicago, Illinois, is second on the team in points (14.0 ppg) and assists (2.9 apg).
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | Missouri)
Scoring Offense: 7 (83.3 ppg) | 109 (74.1 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 188 (70.7 ppg) | 224 (72.1 ppg)
FG%: 90 (45.63%) | 120 (45.06%)
3pt%: 140 (34.38%) | 261 (31.87%)
3pt DEF: 85 (32.10%) | 89 (32.20%)
Musselman's Keys to the Game
“Tilmon is such a focal point for Missouri, and it was a very difficult matchup for us in game one. And certainly, Justin makes us a completely different basketball team as well.
“We like how we’re playing obviously, but we also understand that each game has its own identity, has its own theme.
“We just want to continue playing excellent team basketball where we're sharing the basketball and we're defending with great energy. That's all I think we can really control."
Vegas Line
Arkansas -4, O/U 148.5
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 70.2% chance to win