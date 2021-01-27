HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Ole Miss, spread, more

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The 12-4 Razorbacks are welcoming an SEC foe in the Ole Miss Rebels to Bud Walton on Wednesday night. Arkansas leads the all-time series between the two teams 49-33 while leading 16-11 when games are played in Fayetteville. Their last matchup was last season when the Hogs won a close one against the Rebels, 76-72.

Arkansas is coming off their second win in a row, with a 92-71 win over Vanderbilt, after a big day from guard Jalen Tate. The Hogs are looking to continue this recent hot streak against the Rebels Wednesday night but Kermit Davis and his squad have a streak of their own to continue.

Ole Miss is also on a two-game win streak in SEC play after beating Mississippi State and Texas A&M, both by double digits. Now sitting at 8-6 overall and 3-4 in conference play, the Rebels are hoping to keep climbing the SEC ranks with a win on the road against the Hogs.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Rebels: