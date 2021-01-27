HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Ole Miss, spread, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Ole Miss, spread, more
The 12-4 Razorbacks are welcoming an SEC foe in the Ole Miss Rebels to Bud Walton on Wednesday night. Arkansas leads the all-time series between the two teams 49-33 while leading 16-11 when games are played in Fayetteville. Their last matchup was last season when the Hogs won a close one against the Rebels, 76-72.
Arkansas is coming off their second win in a row, with a 92-71 win over Vanderbilt, after a big day from guard Jalen Tate. The Hogs are looking to continue this recent hot streak against the Rebels Wednesday night but Kermit Davis and his squad have a streak of their own to continue.
Ole Miss is also on a two-game win streak in SEC play after beating Mississippi State and Texas A&M, both by double digits. Now sitting at 8-6 overall and 3-4 in conference play, the Rebels are hoping to keep climbing the SEC ranks with a win on the road against the Hogs.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Rebels:
Important Times
Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.
Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m.
TV/Radio
SEC Network: (Roy Philpott, Mark Wise)
Razorback Sports Network: (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
Satellite Radio: XM: 190, Sirius: N/A, Online Channel: 961
Rebs to Know
G Devontae Shuler: This senior out of Irmo, South Carolina, is the leader of this young Ole Miss squad. He is leading the team in points (14.9 ppg), assists (4.1 apg), and steals (1.9 spg).
G Luis Rodriguez: The sophomore out of Los Angeles, California, is leading the team in rebounds (6.8 rpg) and is second on the team in steals (1.7 spg).
F Romello White: The senior from Atlanta, Georgia, is second on the team in rebounds (5.4 rpg) and leads the team in blocks (1.2 bpg).
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | Ole Miss)
Scoring Offense: 9 (85.0 ppg) | 212 (70.4 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 196 (70.8 ppg) | 17 (61.6 ppg)
FG%: 119 (45.21%) | 164 (44.46%)
3pt%: 141 (34.31%) | 298 (29.60%)
3pt DEF: 95 (31.30%) | 256 (35.10%)
Musselman's Keys to the Game
"At the end of the day, you’re going to have to go out and play and make plays and not turn the ball over and get high-quality shots.
"Coach Davis is a great coach. They control tempo. They pride themselves on the defensive side of the floor. They seem to be a little more aggressive in their 1-3-1 this year, which also morphs back into a 2-3 zone. So, I think just for us, same thing it is most night. Really, really take care of the basketball, understand what their themes are in the game.
"They have two really, really good guards. Shuler can really score the ball and is an experienced player. Joiner a transfer from Bakersfield can really shoot mid-range pull-ups off the bounce, jump shots. And then Ramelo White inside is very, very good around the rim, a post-up player and offensive rebounder. Then Buffen can beat people off the dribble and score around the rim.”
Vegas Line
Arkansas -4.5, O/U 140.5
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 65.8% chance to win