Arkansas football’s Kenny Guiton has returned to his role as wide receivers coach and Derek Kief is back to his senior quality control position on the Razorback coaching staff, a team spokesperson confirmed to HawgBeat.

Guiton served as interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while Kief served as interim wide receivers coach for the final four games of the 2023 season.

The moves come after Arkansas officially announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino last Wednesday. Petrino is making a return to Fayetteville after serving as head coach for the Razorbacks from 2008-11.

Arkansas gave offensive coordinator Dan Enos eight games in the 2023 season before he was fired on Oct. 22 following a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State. Pittman then gave Guiton a bump up from wide receivers coach to interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the final four games of the season.

Guiton's offense averaged 26.8 points and 370 total yards in that four-game span. The Razorbacks averaged 26.6 points and 327.3 yards per game as an offense in 12 total games this season.

"I’m really pleased with what he did as the offensive coordinator," Pittman said after the Missouri game on Nov. 24. "I mean, going and beating Florida and then scoring 44 — well, I think the defense scored some — scoring 37 last week. And I’m really grateful to him because he worked his butt off and did as good a job as he possibly could do. I’m thankful for him."

That game at Florida featured the Arkansas offense racking up 481 total yards and scoring three touchdowns. Quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 255 yards and two scores, while running for 92 yards and one touchdown. Running back Rocket Sanders notched the team's first 100-yard rushing performance of the year against the Gators in Gainesville.

In his first year with Arkansas, Kief was moved to interim wide receivers coach for the last four games from his senior quality control analyst position. Kief was a receiver at Alabama from 2014-18 and he played in 51 total games for the Crimson Tide.

Over the final four games of the season, Arkansas receivers totaled 44 catches for 555 yards and six touchdowns under Kief's leadership.

The only other staff change outside of Petrino so far has been the departure of offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, who was replaced by Eric Mateos from Baylor. It’s currently unknown if the Hogs plan to have any more staff changes. It’s also unknown if Guiton or Kief are planning on pursuing other job opportunities.