HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Heading into the championship matchup, HawgBeat has received more than 2,000 total votes for our bracket to determine Arkansas' best basketball player of the SEC era. Not surprisingly, chalk held and the top two overall seeds advanced to the finals. Bobby Portis received a respectable number of votes against Todd Day, while Corliss Williamson once again advanced overwhelmingly. Here are the vote breakdowns for both of the Final Four matchups and a preview of the championship…

**CLICK HERE TO VOTE**

Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

Results

Championship Matchup

**CLICK HERE TO VOTE** (1) Todd Day vs. (1) Corliss Williamson Todd Day Notable: Played only one season in the SEC… Averaged 22.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals that year… First-team All-SEC and numerous All-America honors in 1992… Arkansas’ all-time leading scorer with 2,395 points… Ranks second in UA history with 271 steals… Ranks ninth in UA history with 673 rebounds… Selected 8th overall in 1992 NBA Draft Path to the Final Four: over Mardracus Wade (98.9%), over Darrell Hawkins (98.7%), over Courney Fortson (96.0%), over Scotty Thurman (70.7%), over Bobby Portis (75.0%)

Corliss Williamson Notable: Helped Arkansas win a national title in 1994 and finish runner-up in 1995… Averaged 20.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 1993-94 and 19.7 points and 7.5 rebounds in 1994-95… Named SEC Player of the Year both of those seasons… Named SEC Athlete of the Year in 1994… Most Outstanding Player in the 1994 Final Four… Second-team All-American in 1994 and 1995… Averaged 19.0 points during his career, which ranks second in UA history (behind only Martin Terry)… One of only two players with his jersey in the rafters at Bud Walton Arena (Sidney Moncrief)… Selected 13th overall in 1995 NBA Draft Path to the Final Four: over Alex Dillard (99.3%), over Isaiah Morris (99.4%), over Jannero Pargo (99.8%), over Oliver Miller (98.7%), over Lee Mayberry (97.6%)