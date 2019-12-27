From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

December is coming to a close, which means another year has nearly come and gone. With the end of this year also comes the end of a decade: the 2010s. Before we say goodbye to the 2010s and enter the 2020s, though, HawgBeat is taking a look back at the past 10 years with a series of lists that will remember the best players, games, coaches and moments that defined the decade. Next up is our countdown of the Razorbacks’ best baseball recruits, as ranked by Perfect Game. Baseball is unlike any other sport, as a lot of the best high school players sign with colleges but end up going pro instead. With that in mind, we’re counting down the top 10 recruits who actually made it to campus and the top 10 who never made it to Fayetteville…

Made it to Campus

1. Cole Turney - No. 17 (2017) Van Horn has said that when Turney committed to Arkansas, he told his assistants there was no way they’d ever see him play for the Razorbacks. He was generally considered the best player in Texas and expected to be a high draft pick out of high school. Instead, a couple of injuries during his senior year scared teams off and he ended up in Fayetteville. Unfortunately, offseason shoulder surgery limited Turney to only nine plate appearances as a true freshman in 2018, in which he struck out six times, walked twice and was robbed of a home run that showcased his power. He has since transferred to San Jacinto, one of the top JUCOs in the country, and will play this upcoming season after sitting out last year. Stats: 4 games/0 starts, .000/.222/.000, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 1-1 SB 2. Ryne Stanek - No. 20 (2010) One of the rare cases of a highly rated prospect actually making it to Arkansas in the early 2010s, Stanek was picked in the third round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of high school and strongly considered signing. However, the Mariners didn’t offer enough and he decided to go to school. With the Razorbacks, Stanek became one of the best pitchers in school history. As a junior in 2013, he was the ace one of the best pitching staffs in college baseball history, going 10-2 with a 1.39 ERA to earn All-America honors. That vaulted him into the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft and he’s spent the last three years in the big leagues. Stats: 48 games/45 starts, 254 IP, 22-8, 1 save, 2.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7.19 K/9IP, 3.65 BB/9IP, 1.97 K/BB, .216 opp. avg. 3. Jason Hodges - No. 41 (2019) Coming out of Chicago, Hodges was known for his power, which made him a top draft prospect. However, he slipped to the 34th round and opted to go to school. Although he figured to compete for early playing time at first base, Hodges struggled during fall ball and has since transferred to John A Logan C.C. in Illinois. Stats: N/A 4. Keaton McKinney - No. 42 (2014) A 28th-round pick out of high school, McKinney didn’t take long to emerge as a contributor for the Razorbacks. He was actually Arkansas’ top pitcher as a freshman in 2015, earning Freshman All-America honors with a 2.90 ERA in SEC play. Unfortunately, injuries prevented McKinney from reaching his full potential. A hip injury hindered his sophomore season and required surgery and then he had two Tommy John surgeries, the last of which forced him to retire. Stats: 35 games/31 starts, 141 2/3 IP, 7-7, 4.51 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 5.02 K/9IP, 4.70 BB/9IP, 1.07 K/BB, .247 opp. avg. 5. Dominic Ficociello - No. 52 (2010) The first of a talented string of Dominics, Ficociello improved his draft positioning from the 23rd round out of high school to the 12th round out of Arkansas. He was a Freshman All-American in 2011, when he led the Razorbacks with a .335 batting average, and was a two-time SEC All-Defensive Team selection as a first baseman before moving to second base as a junior. In the pros, Ficociello reached Triple-A in 2017, but was back in Double-A in 2018 and played independent ball this season. Stats: 174 games/171 starts, .294/.362/.419, 37 2B, 2 3B, 13 HR, 108 RBI, 95 R, 57 BB, 118 K, 18 HBP, 11-18 SB, .981 FLD% 6. Luke Bonfield - No. 60 (2014) Bonfield is a New Jersey native who came to Arkansas from the IMG Academy in Florida despite being a 21st-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft. After struggling as a true freshman, he was a consistent hitter the next three seasons with the Razorbacks, with a batting average between .294 and .304 each year. Splitting his career between left field and designated hitter, Bonfield was Arkansas’ primary DH on its 2018 national runner-up team. Stats: 205 games/189 starts, .287/.392/.450, 31 2B, 2 3B, 26 HR, 139 RBI, 120 R, 114 BB, 148 K, 14 HBP, 2-6 SB 7. Bryce Bonnin - No. 67 (2017) A two-way standout from Texas, Bonnin first emerged as a professional prospect at shortstop before bursting onto the scene as a pitcher. He attempted to play both ways when he first got to Arkansas, but eventually decided to focus on pitching. However, Bonnin struggled with his command and eventually decided to transfer to Texas Tech, where he is a starter. Stats: 11 games/1 start, 19 IP, 1-0, 4.26 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 7.58 K/9IP, 5.68 BB/9IP, 1.33 K/BB, .254 opp. avg. 8. Dominic Fletcher - No. 82 (2016) Known for his smooth defense, Fletcher was Arkansas’ starting center fielder for the final three years of the decade, being named to the SEC’s All-Defensive Team the last two. He also earned Freshman All-America honors in 2017 and then second-team All-SEC honors in 2019, when he enjoyed his best season at the plate, hitting .313 with 11 home runs and a team-high 61 RBIs. Fletcher was a second-round pick by the Diamondbacks and began his professional career in Single-A, where he hit .318 this summer. Stats: 194 games/189 starts, .298/.360/.497, 47 2B, 2 2B, 33 HR, 147 RBI, 143 R, 65 BB, 143 K, 15 HBP, 4-9 SB, .981 FLD% 9. Jordan McFarland - No. 99 (2016) A hard-hitting first baseman out of Illinois, McFarland’s power was never in question during his time with the Razorbacks. Unfortunately, he struggled to make contact with nearly as many strikeouts as hits. That inconsistency at the plate led to him not getting as much playing time as he would have liked and he has since transferred to Missouri State for his final season of collegiate eligibility. Stats: 98 games/63 starts, .276/.360/.376, 4 2B, 7 HR, 37 RBI, 62 R, 28 BB, 67 K, 7 HBP, 3-5 SB, .987 FLD% 10. Blake Adams - No. 101 (2019) It will be a year or two before we know how Adams turned out, but he figures to be a contributor as a true freshman this season. After working as a two-way player during fall ball, it sounds like he’ll focus on pitching this spring. Adams showcased excellent command and more velocity than in high school, so he could work his way into the starting rotation or be a key bullpen arm. Stats: N/A Other Top 150 Signees Who Made it to Campus ~Colby Suggs - No. 113 (2010) - Set single-season saves record with 13 in 2013 (since broken by Matt Cronin), became second-round draft pick ~Dominic Taccolini - No. 114 (2013) - Threw a 10-inning shutout at Kentucky in 2016, became a 10th-round draft pick ~Trey Killian - No. 117 (2012) - Posted a 2.30 ERA in 94 innings as a sophomore in 2014, became a ninth-round draft pick ~Nathan Stevens - No. 119 (2019) ~Pierce Trumper - No. 123 (2010) ~Michael Gunn - No. 126 (2011) - Had a minuscule 1.23 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 80 1/3 career innings, became 16th-round draft pick ~Jackson Rutledge - No. 126 (2017) - Posted 3.45 ERA in 12 appearances as a true freshman, transferred to San Jacinto, became first-round draft pick ~Dillon Lifrieri - No. 126 (2018) - Redshirted in 2019, transferred to San Diego

Didn't Make it to Campus

1. Justin O’Conner - No. 6 (2010) The highest ranked player in the Perfect Game era to sign with the Razorbacks, O’Conner was an infielder from Indiana. Not surprisingly, he became a first-round pick out of high school when the Tampa Bay Rays took him 31st overall in the 2010 MLB Draft as a catcher. At the professional level, O’Conner struggled to hit consistently and only briefly reached Triple-A. He played in an independent league in 2018, but was out of baseball this year. Signing Bonus: $1.025 million Highest Level Reached: Triple-A 2. Jon Denney - No. 10 (2013) A talented catcher out of Yukon, Okla., Denney’s professional career began as a third-round pick by the Red Sox, but ended because of off-the-field issues that flared up following his first season - in which he hit .203 in rookie ball. During spring training, he was arrested and charged for driving with a suspended license stemming from a DUI he received in Arkansas. Making matters worse, Denney insulted the police offers who pulled him over. Although he signed a minor league deal with the Royals two years later, the only professional baseball he played from that point on came in independent ball in 2016. Signing Bonus: $875,000 Highest Level Reached: Rookie 3. Dillon Howard - No. 14 (2011) Howard was the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2011 as a talented right-handed pitcher from Searcy. Instead of playing for the Razorbacks, he signed with the Indians, who picked him in the second round of the MLB Draft. After going 1-7 with a 7.90 ERA in rookie ball in 2012, Howard received a 50-game suspension when he tested positive for an amphetamine. He quit baseball in 2014, telling Indians management that he had lost the desire to pitch, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Signing Bonus: $1.85 million Highest Level Reached: Rookie 4. Cole Stobbe - No. 17 (2016) One of the best hitters in his class, Stobbe slipped through the first couple of rounds of the 2016 MLB Draft, but the Phillies scooped the infielder up with the first pick of the third round and signed him for about $300,000 over slot value. He’s had a tough time in the minors, spending the last two seasons in Single-A ball. He got significant playing time this season, but hit just .213 with 15 home runs and 34 RBIs in 108 games. Signing Bonus: $1.1 million Highest Level Reached: Single-A 5. Ty Buttrey - No. 27 (2012) Although he fell to the fourth round of the 2012 MLB Draft, Buttrey decided to skip college and take a $1.3 million signing bonus from the Red Sox. He steadily climbed the ranks in the minors, reaching Triple-A in his sixth season. Boston traded the right-hander to the Angels in a deal that landed it Ian Kinsler during the 2018 season and Buttrey debuted in the big leagues later that year. This season, he was a key bullpen arm for the Angels, posting a 3.98 ERA over 72 1/3 innings across 72 appearances. Signing Bonus: $1.3 million Highest Level Reached: MLB 6. Ben Rortvedt - No. 29 (2016) Another piece of Arkansas’ 2016 class that was picked apart by the MLB Draft, Rortvedt was a second-round selection by the Twins. In what would have been his junior season with the Razorbacks, the catcher from Wisconsin was promoted to Double-A in May and hit .239 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 55 games. Signing Bonus: $900,000 Highest Level Reached: Double-A 7. Brandon Nimmo - No. 30 (2011) Arguably the biggest “what if” of the decade, Nimmo was the 13th overall pick by the Mets in the 2011 MLB Draft, but waited until the 11th hour before signing. His father was even on record saying his son would begin classes at Arkansas if New York didn’t increase its offer - which it eventually did, to a whopping $2.1 million. The outfielder from Wyoming rose through the ranks and made his big league debut in 2016. Nimmo’s best season came in 2018, when he hit .263 with 17 home runs and 47 RBIs while leading the National League in hit by pitches. Unfortunately, a bulging disk in his neck forced him to miss a large chunk of this season. Signing Bonus: $2.1 million Highest Level Reached: MLB 8. Michael Fulmer - No. 72 (2011) The Razorbacks’ 2011 signing class was loaded. Howard was a bust, but Nimmo, Fulmer and Greg Bird (No. 130) all reached the big leagues - as did Brian Anderson, who had an excellent career in Fayetteville before turning pro. Fulmer was the 44th overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, also by the Mets but later traded to the Tigers for Yoenis Cespedes. He skipped Triple-A and started the 2016 season in Detroit, where he went 11-7 with a 3.23 ERA to win AL Rookie of the Year and finish 10th in Cy Young Award voting. The following season, he was an All-Star. However, injuries hampered him in 2018 as he struggled to a 3-12 record and 4.69 ERA and then he missed the entire 2019 season because of Tommy John surgery. Signing Bonus: $937,500 Highest Level Reached: MLB 9. Jared Lakind - No. 78 (2010) Listed on Perfect Game as an outfielder, Lakind was picked by the Pirates in the 23rd round of the 2010 MLB Draft and signed for well over the normal amount for that round. However, after struggling with a .163 batting average over his first three seasons - two in rookie ball and one in Low-A - he converted to a pitcher. Lakind had some success at those lower levels of the minors, but has a career 4.07 ERA at the Double-A level. He’s spent each of the last two seasons playing independent ball. Signing Bonus: $400,000 Highest Level Reached: Double-A 10. Tyler Benninghoff - No. 86 (2016) Arkansas was seemingly in good position to get Benninghoff, as an arm injury requiring Tommy John kept teams away in the first 10 rounds and he had the opportunity to play with his older brother, Jack, but it wasn’t meant to be. The Twins scooped him up in the 11th round and then signed him to four times the average slot value for that spot in the draft. He has spent his entire three-year professional career in rookie ball and has struggled mightily. This season, he went 2-4 with a 6.28 ERA in 11 appearances. Signing Bonus: $600,000 Highest Level Reached: Rookie Other Top 150 Signees who Didn’t Make it to Campus ~Robbie Ray - No. 96 (2010) - 2017 MLB All-Star, seventh in Cy Young Award voting ~Teddy Stankiewicz - No. 96 (2012) - Played one season of JUCO, currently in Triple-A ~D’Vone McClure - No. 118 (2012) - Reached Low-A, returned to Arkansas as a football player ~Greg Bird - No. 130 (2011) - Played four seasons with the Yankees, current free agent

HawgBeat Decade in Review