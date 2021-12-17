HawgBeat's Arkansas Class of 2022 Signee Superlatives
Though the 2022 recruiting class is (nearly) set in stone following the first day of the early signing period, there's still time to get to know the newest crop of Razorbacks.
With a school-record 16 of Arkansas' 20 signees set to enroll at the semester's turn, it only seems right to give them a proper senior sendoff.
While we won't be picking a class clown or giving an award for the best hair (though, we all know that would've gone to long-snapper Eli Stein and his mullet), there are five "Signee Superlatives" to give out as we move toward the closing of the '22 class.
From "most likely to become a fan-favorite" to the "crown jewel" of the group, here's a look at what you can expect from Sam Pittman's second class as the Head Hog.
***Disclaimer - I've only factored in commitments that have signed with Arkansas as of Dec. 17, 2021. Therefore, Belleville (Mich.) safety Myles Rowser wasn't eligible for any of these awards despite his intention to sign with the Hogs in February.***
Most likely to become a fan-favorite
It'd be very easy to go with one of the current fan-favorites in in-state running back James Jointer Jr., but I think the punter from down under may just find his way into the hearts of Razorback Nation.
I was able to talk to Max Fletcher following his commitment back in October, and between his confidence in his ability to make an impact early and the casual signoff of an Australian flag and a kangaroo, it's hard to not like what you're getting in this kid.
Fletcher will be joining Eli Stein as the scholarship specialists in the '22 class, and he may have an opportunity to square off against his brother, Mason, in Arkansas' season opener vs. Cincinnati.
A log-jam in the running back room may postpone calls for the '22 class' lead recruiter, but, as we well know by now, there's always room for the next guy up at punter in the eyes of fans. Despite a solid year from Reid Bauer, we've seen special teams as a somewhat fluid situation of late.
A booming leg and the prospect of an Aussie punter (see Sam Irwin-Hill and Cameron Johnston) paired with some unique swagger will have fans ready to buy into whatever NIL opportunity Fletcher stumbles upon.
