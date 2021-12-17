HawgBeat's Arkansas Class of 2022 Signee Superlatives

Though the 2022 recruiting class is (nearly) set in stone following the first day of the early signing period, there's still time to get to know the newest crop of Razorbacks.

With a school-record 16 of Arkansas' 20 signees set to enroll at the semester's turn, it only seems right to give them a proper senior sendoff.

While we won't be picking a class clown or giving an award for the best hair (though, we all know that would've gone to long-snapper Eli Stein and his mullet), there are five "Signee Superlatives" to give out as we move toward the closing of the '22 class.

From "most likely to become a fan-favorite" to the "crown jewel" of the group, here's a look at what you can expect from Sam Pittman's second class as the Head Hog.

***Disclaimer - I've only factored in commitments that have signed with Arkansas as of Dec. 17, 2021. Therefore, Belleville (Mich.) safety Myles Rowser wasn't eligible for any of these awards despite his intention to sign with the Hogs in February.***