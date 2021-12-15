How Arkansas plans to finish off 2022 class

FAYETTEVILLE — When the dust settled Wednesday, the Razorbacks had signed 22 total players for the Class of 2022.

The group included 19 traditional high school signees, two transfers and one player from the Prokick Australia program. The class is currently ranked No. 12 nationally and No. 7 in the SEC, but that could change as commitments roll in at other schools across the country.

It was a relatively uneventful day for Arkansas, as head coach Sam Pittman said it went according to plan, but the program did land a public commitment from wide receiver Sam Mbake.

“You know, national signing day has really changed over the last few years,” Pittman said. “By about 7:30 or 7:15 it was over. We didn’t have any surprises so far.”

A few hours after Pittman met with the media, four-star cornerback target Laterrance Welch announced he’d stick with his pledge to LSU, ensuring the Razorbacks ended the day with 22 players officially signed.

Because they had originally anticipated being able to sign only 21 players in the class, Arkansas’ staff is already benefiting from the one-year waiver that allows them to bring in up to seven more.