Introducing Arkansas' 2022 early signees

Follow along here as Arkansas' 2022 commits become signees by sending in their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period...

Max Fletcher

Position: Punter/Kicker School: ProKick Academy (Australia) Rivals: 5.3 two-star Height: 6-6 | Weight: 190 Committed: Oct. 25, 2021 Other offers: N/A Notable: From Melbourne, Australia… Older brother, Mason, signed with Cincinnati in 2021 class… Product of ProKick Academy, which has produced five Ray Guy Award winners and 17 All-Americans… Arkansas’ first Australian since Sam Irwin-Hill (2013-14)… Son of legendary Aussie Rules Football player Dustin Fletcher What they said: “Firstly you have to earn the respect of the coaches and the staff for the first few months,” Fletcher said. “I have got a lot of stuff to learn over the next few months about the game, but I’m sure if I work hard and punt at a high level I can expect to be the starting punter if I compete at a high level.” - Max Fletcher (click here to read HawgBeat’s full introduction to the punter from down under)

Eli Henderson

Position: Offensive Guard School: Byrnes (S.C.) Rivals: 5.7 three star, No. 19 OG, No. 7 in South Carolina Height: 6-4 | Weight: 285 Committed: Aug. 10, 2020 Other offers: Arizona State, Georgia Notable: First out-of-state commitment in Arkansas’ 2022 class… First Arkansas commit from South Carolina in the modern recruiting era… Listed on SI All-American Watch List for interior-offensive line prior to 2021 season… Originally offered by Pittman at Georgia, then re-offered a couple weeks after he got the Arkansas job What they said: "I fit their mold of guys and I believe in their vision. I love all of them. I feel no different. (Kennedy's) there for a reason. He knows what he’s doing and I’m ready to go to battle with two of the best O-line coaches in the country." - Eli Henderson (click here to read more about Henderson’s first time visiting Fayetteville)

Tyrus Washington

Position: Tight End School: Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County Rivals: 5.7 three-star, No. 29 TE, No. 55 in Georgia Height: 6-4 | Weight: 230 Committed: July 7, 2021 Other offers: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, UCF and USF Notable: Caught 22 passes for 307 yards and 5 touchdowns as a senior… Nicknamed “Megatron” What they said: “I’ll have a chance to make an impact early as a freshman (to) help the team (make) more plays down the field for the TE,” Washington said. “(That), and just more things to do in general (to) hopefully keep moving Arkansas up the AP poll.” - Tyrus Washington (click here to read Washington’s full comments about making an early impact to HawgBeat)

E'Marion Harris

Position: Offensive Tackle School: Little Rock (Ark.) Joe T. Robinson Rivals: 5.8 four-star, No. 232 overall, No. 29 OT, No. 3 in Arkansas Height: 6-7 | Weight: 338 Committed: May 9, 2021 Other offers: Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, TCU, Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, SMU and Texas State Notable: Also played defensive line in high school… Helped Joe. T Robinson win the Arkansas Class 4A state title as a junior, beating Shiloh and fellow 2022 commit Kaden Henley… Son of former Arkansas OL Elliott Harris What they said: "He’s phenomenal, one of the best I’ve ever seen and will go down probably as the greatest Senator of all time,” Maupin said. “He’s focused on ending his senior season as a state champion and to go to college ready to go Day 1." - Brian Maupin, one of Harris’ coaches at Joe T. Robinson. (click here to read more about Maupin’s experience coaching the four-star OT)

Dax Courtney

Position: Tight end School: Clarendon (Ark.) Rivals: 5.5 three-star Height: 6-6 | Weight: 210 Committed: Aug. 8, 2020 Other offers: Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State, Purdue, TCU, Vanderbilt, Arkansas State, FIU, Memphis, North Texas, Tulane, UTSA Notable: Played sophomore and junior seasons at DeWitt before transferring to Clarendon - where his dad was hired as the head coach - his senior year… Caught 36 passes for 623 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore… Played through a dislocated knee that required offseason surgery his junior year… Tore his ACL in the other knee during first game of senior year What they said: "I really wasn't 100% sure when I was offered, but I had a pretty good idea it's where I would end up because I love this state. I was raised in it and I've always wanted to be here. When Coach Pittman and (former tight ends coach Jon) Cooper started hitting me up, it was just crazy." - Dax Courtney (click here to read Courtney’s commitment story)

Quincey McAdoo

Position: Wide receiver School: Clarendon (Ark.) Rivals: 5.8 four-star, No. 206 overall, No. 31 WR, No. 2 in Arkansas Height: 6-3 | Weight: 173 Committed: April 16, 2021 Other offers: Baylor, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Houston, Memphis Notable: Originally committed to Florida State… Has been clocked at 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash… Caught two passes for 99 yards and a touchdown as a freshman for Hazen in the 2018 Class 2A state championship game… Prior to sophomore year, moved to Clarendon, where he played in all three phases… Ran for 655 yards and 8 touchdowns on 65 carries and caught 19 passes for 345 yards and 3 touchdowns as a sophomore… As a junior, racked up 1,006 total yards and 13 touchdowns as a running back and wide receiver, had 76 tackles, 4 PBUs and 5 interceptions as a defensive back and had a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns What they said: "Coach (Kenny) Guiton is one of the coolest coaches I've ever talked to. They just made me feel like staying home was the right choice to make. I feel no doubt that Arkansas could use some receivers and my game can change Arkansas around a bit." - Quincey McAdoo (click here to read more about his decision to flip from Florida State to Arkansas)

Jaylen Lewis

Position: Safety School: Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood Rivals: 5.7 three-star, No. 48 S, No. 20 in Tennessee Height: 6-1 | Weight: 175 Committed: July 2, 2021 Other offers: Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, UAB, UCF, Western Kentucky Notable: Named a semifinalist for Mr. Football award in Tennessee’s Class 4A as a senior… Played both ways at Haywood, catching 51 passes for 977 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver and making 44 tackles and notching a pick-six as a defender… Actually left Arkansas out of his top 10 in May, but committed in July… Led Haywood to Class 4A state championship game as a junior… Named top defensive back in Region 7-4A and earned first-team All-West Tennessee honors in 2020, when he had 56 tackles and seven interceptions What they said: “The coaching staff here is way different. Auburn’s coaching staff, I like them, but the coaching staff here is way different. They vibe different, they move different, they talk different. That’s what I like about them.” - Jaylen Lewis (click here to read more about Lewis’ official visit over the summer)

Nico Davillier

Position: Strongside Defensive End School: Maumelle (Ark.) Rivals: 5.8 four-star, No. 22 SDE, No. 4 in Arkansas Height: 6-2 | Weight: 265 Committed: June 27, 2021 Other offers: Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Arkansas State and Middle Tennessee State Notable: High school teammates with fellow 2022 commit Andrew Chamblee… Made 39 tackles, 10 TFLs and 3 sacks as a junior… Finished senior season with 74 tackles, 26 TFLs, 2 sacks and 15 QB hurries… Also plays basketball at Maumelle, helping the Hornets reach the Class 5A state title game as a junior What they said: “Just seeing how versatile he was and just his footwork, his ability to pick up things so quickly, to use his hands, his speed off the line, hit get-off, all of those things, I knew - we all knew - that it was going to translate to him having an opportunity to play collegiate sports.” - Silas Nellums, former defensive line coach (click here to read more about Davillier’s move to the defensive side of the ball)

Anthony Brown

Position: Athlete (safety) School: Milan (Tenn.) Rivals: 5.7 three-star, No. 30 ATH, No. 18 in Tennessee Height: 6-2 | Weight: 190 Committed: Sept. 14, 2021 Other offers: Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wisconsin, Arkansas State, Ball State, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Jackson State, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Tulane, UAB, UCF, Western Kentucky Notable: Originally from Detroit… Played sophomore season at Liberty Tech in Jackson, Tenn., before moving to Milan… Named the All-West Tennessee Offensive Player of the Year after accounting for 1,519 yards (308 receiving, 962 rushing, 249 passing) and 25 touchdowns as a junior… Finalist for Mr. Football in Tennessee’s Class 3A as a junior… Selected to play in 2021 TACA East-West All-Star Classic… Coached by Carl Diffee, who was also KJ Jefferson’s high school coach… Recruited by Arkansas to play the same safety spot as Jalen Catalon What they said: “It is different with a whole state behind you. Not too many colleges have that. In Arkansas, there are no major league teams - only teams like Arkansas State and UAPB. The Arkansas coaches are so involved. With other colleges, you might talk to the head coach but at Arkansas, Coach (Sam) Pittman will call you – just the overall environment at Arkansas (was impressive).” - Anthony Brown (click here to read for Rivals’ full exclusive Q&A with Brown following his commitment)

Andrew Chamblee

Position: Offensive Tackle School: Maumelle (Ark.) Rivals: 5.6 three-star, No. 65 OT, No. 10 in Arkansas Height: 6-6 | Weight: 293 Committed: March 6, 2021 Other offers: Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Southern Miss Notable: High school teammates with fellow 2022 commit Nico Davillier… Selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl that will be televised by NBC on Jan. 8… Committed to Arkansas in a joint ceremony with James Jointer Jr. What they said: “I love to finish, especially coming off so explosive,” Chamblee said. "My footwork and agility will always bring something to the table because most tackles my size at 300 pounds don’t move like me. I’m always grateful for that. And me just being able to get to that second level is good with as fast as I am.” - Andrew Chamblee (click here for Chamblee’s full OV recap with HawgBeat)

Isaiah Sategna

Position: Wide receiver School: Fayetteville (Ark.) Rivals: 5.8 four-star, No. 172 overall, No. 22 WR, No. 1 in Arkansas Height: 5-11 | Weight: 165 Committed: Nov. 3, 2021 Other offers: Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Kansas, LSU, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, West Virginia, Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Memphis, SMU, Western Kentucky Notable: Previously committed to Texas A&M and Oregon… Led the country with 1,930 receiving yards as a senior… Also caught 102 passes with 17 touchdowns, plus scored touchdowns on three of his four carries… Helped Fayetteville High to first outright conference title since 1963 and a runner-up finish in Class 7A playoffs… Selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl that will be televised by NBC on Jan. 8… Coached by former Arkansas quarterback Casey Dick at Fayetteville… Son of former Arkansas assistant track coach Mario Sategna… Also plans to run track for the Razorbacks Coaches Take: “I think he’s a hybrid mix of Joe Adams and Greg Childs. I think he has the shiftiness of Joe with the lateral quickness, but then I think he has kind of the ball skills and after-the-catch mentality of Greg.” - Casey Dick (click here for HawgBeat’s full Q&A with Sategna’s high school coach)

Sam M'Bake

Position: Wide receiver School: Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb Rivals: 5.7 three-star, No. 72 WR, No. 48 in Georgia Height: 6-2 | Weight: 217 Committed: Dec. 15, 2021 Other offers: Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, FIU, Hawaii Notable: Selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl that will be televised by NBC on Jan. 8… Played freshman and sophomore seasons at North Cobb, briefly attended IMG Academy before playing junior season at Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood… Transferred back to North Cobb for his senior season… Parents are from Cameroon What they said: “When I landed, I walked out of the terminal seeing everyone wearing Arkansas clothing, and they were leaving. They are all behind Arkansas there. Arkansas has no pro team; everyone in state likes Arkansas. You are really playing for an NFL team at Arkansas before playing for one in the NFL if you think about it.” - Sam M’Bake (click here to read more of M’Bake’s initial impressions about Arkansas)

Rashod Dubinion

Position: Running back School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove Rivals: 5.8 four-star, No. 221 overall, No. 4 APB, No. 22 in Georgia Height: 5-10 | Weight: 173 Committed: Feb. 13, 2021 Other offers: Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, East Carolina, FIU, Georgia State, Kent State, Middle Tennessee State, Tulane Notable: Played for Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith, who was Cedar Grove’s head coach from 2013-18, as a freshman… Also teammates with Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Jadon Haselwood in 2018, when he was a freshman and Haselwood was a senior… Helped the Saints win the Georgia Class 3A state championship as a freshman, sophomore and senior… Rushed for 501 yards and 7 touchdowns on 61 carries, plus has two punt return touchdowns as a freshman… Had 72 carries for 536 yards and 9 touchdowns, plus 8 receptions for 129 yards and 3 touchdowns in five-game junior season… Ran for more than 1,700 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior… Capped career with 110-yard, 2-touchdown performance in state title game, giving him 3,203 career rushing yards Coach’s Take: “Arkansas is getting a special, special player that is multi-talented. He'll be a great running back in the SEC one day, but you can also put him in the slot or put him out wide and he'll make plays for you in the passing game. The biggest thing they're getting is a kid who's going to work extremely hard for them and he's going to represent them in the right way. He knows how to carry himself on and off the field, he's just an incredible kid.” - former Cedar Grove head coach Miguel Patrick (click here to read HawgBeat’s full Q&A with Dubinion’s former high school coach)

James Jointer Jr.

Position: Running back School: Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview Rivals: 5.6 three-star, No. 44 RB, No. 6 in Arkansas Height: 5-11 | Weight: 205 Committed: March 6, 2021 Other offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Houston, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, New Mexico, North Texas, Tennessee State, UAB, UTSA Notable: High school teammates of current Arkansas tight ends Erin Outley and Landon Rogers… Committed to Arkansas in a joint ceremony with Andrew Chamblee… Missed most of sophomore season with a torn ACL… Bounced back with a junior year in which he rushed for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns on 162 carries… Ran for 1,309 yards and 16 touchdowns on 185 carries as a senior… Also played linebacker and made 56 tackles in 2021 Coach’s Take: "I’ve been fortunate to coach some of the best running backs to play in the game in Arkansas. James Jointer rates right in there with the best RBs I’ve coached. He is a strong/powerful runner, one-cut north-and-south guy. He also catches the ball really well. He has really worked his ass off to get back from his knee injury in 2019.” - Little Rock Parkview head coach Brad Bolding (click here to read HawgBeat’s full conversation with Jointer’s high school coach)

Jordan Crook

Position: Linebacker School: Duncanville (Texas) Rivals: 5.7 three-star, No. 12 ILB, No. 64 in Texas Height: 6-0 | Weight: 225 Committed: July 31, 2021 Other offers: Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, USC, Washington, Washington State, Cincinnati, Houston, Illinois State, Liberty, Memphis, North Texas, SMU, Southern, UNLV Notable: Originally committed to Oklahoma State… Had 93 tackles, 7 TFLs, 6 sacks and 3 interceptions (including two returned for touchdowns) as a junior… Helped the Panthers reach the Class 6A-DI semifinals and earn a No. 16 national ranking from MaxPreps in 2020… No. 7 on The Dallas Morning News’ list of top 100 area recruits… What they said: “As soon as I talked to Coach Pittman and we went over some things and a couple of situations, it felt right. … Coach Scherer and I built a relationship, just talking every day since February since he first got the job. I had no doubt in my mind that this is where I want to be.” - Jordan Crook (click here to read about his decision to flip from Oklahoma State to Arkansas)

Eli Stein

Position: Long snapper School: Cambridge (Wisc.) Rivals: 5.2 three-star Height: 6-3 | Weight: 215 Committed: June 22, 2021 Other offers: none Notable: Ranked the No. 2 long snapper nationally in the 2022 class by Kohl’s Kicking… Ranked the No. 3 long snapper nationally by Rubio Long Snapping… Selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl that will be televised by NBC on Jan. 8… Averages 0.65 seconds on a 14-yard snap (0.7 is considered the DI benchmark)… Been clocked at 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash What they said: “I love that it’s in the SEC, where it’s very competitive, probably the most competitive conference in all of college football. After the visit, it just blew my mind with the stuff they have there. I’ve heard a lot of great stuff about Arkansas.” - Eli Stein (click here to read more about Stein’s decision to commit) Coach’s Take: “One of the things that really separated out Eli is that he snaps one of the hardest footballs I’ve seen a high schooler snap. With saying that, he also has total control of his body and his accuracy, his ball rotation is great. He truly is a special talent already at the high school level.” - Kohl’s Kicking director of long snapping Casey Casper (click here to read HawgBeat’s full conversation with Casper)

JJ Hollingsworth

Position: Strongside Defensive End School: Greenland (Ark.) Rivals: 5.6 three-star, No. 44 SDE, No. 8 in Arkansas Height: 6-4 | Weight: 250 Committed: July 24, 2020 Other offers: Kansas, Akron and Arkansas State Notable: First player to commit to Arkansas’ 2022 class… Finished senior season with 63 tackles, 10 TFLs, 4 sacks and 4 forced fumbles… Was on the cover of The Varsity Report’s 2021 High School Football Preview Magazine… Played his sophomore year with a club (cast) on after breaking his right arm… Has been a force in recruiting talent since his commitment What they said: “He's a big, strong, athletic kid who can move,” Larkan said. “Especially in high school, he's got a chance to be a dominant player and there's not a lot of guys that look like him in high school football. I think he'll have a great, great two more years here.” - Greenland head coach Lee Larkan (click here to read more from Larkan about the Razorbacks’ first commitment)

Patrick Kutas

Position: Offensive Tackle School: Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers Rivals: 5.7 three-star, No. 54 OT, No. 21 in Tennessee Height: 6-5 | Weight: 268 Committed: July 17, 2021 Other offers: Arizona State, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Memphis and Western Kentucky Notable: Also capable of playing defensive line in college… Teammates with brother of former Arkansas running back Chase Hayden at Christian Brothers High School… Named to the D2AAA West All-Region Team in 2021 What they said: "There was just a feeling that I felt about no other school," Kutas said. "Coach (Sam) Pittman has a great record of producing linemen and they are on an upward slope. And it is SEC ball - you can't get better than that." - Patrick Kutas (click here to read more from Kutas about his decision to come to Arkansas)

Kaden Henley

Position: Linebacker (Athlete) School: Springdale (Ark.) Shiloh Christian Rivals: 5.5 three-star Height: 6-2 | Weight: 225 Committed: March 10, 2021 Other offers: Air Force, Army, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State and New Mexico Notable: Helped Shiloh win a Class 4A state title as a junior, finish runner-up as a senior… Lost to fellow 2022 commit E’Marion Harris and Joe T. Robinson in the 2021 state championship… Played both ways for the Saints What they said: "Henley is a really high-effort blocker on the offensive side of the ball, which fits in well with what Sam Pittman wants to do with a power running game and dominating in the trenchesSpiegelman said. “Defensively, he flies to the ball and gets down the line of scrimmage in a hurry. He’s a high-energy player." - Rivals regional analyst Sam Spiegelman (click here to read more about Henley’s decision to come to Arkansas)

Mani Powell

Position: Linebacker School: Fayetteville (Ark.) Rivals: 5.6 three-star, No. 7 in Arkansas Height: 6-2 | Weight: 225 Committed: July 2, 2021 Other offers: Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Western Michigan, Youngstown State Notable: Originally from Ohio, where he played at Canton McKinley… Moved to Fayetteville the summer before senior season… Missed most of 2021 because of a torn ACL suffered in Week 4… Managed to make 32 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and 5 quarterback hurries in 3.5 games before the injury… Named the Northeast Inland District co-Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Ohio in Division I in 2020… Finished junior season with 81 tackles, 14 TFLs, 7 QB pressures and 4 sacks… Also a state-qualifying wrestler and state-placing thrower in track and field Coach’s Take: “He’s done a great job since his injury of just being a coach, he really has. He’s a big-time influencer in our locker room, on our team, on the field, he’s still here every day. Hell, he just had surgery yesterday and he’s here today. That just speaks to the caliber of who he is and who he wants to be around here for our guys. He’s just a great kid.” - Fayetteville head coach Casey Dick (click here for HawgBeat’s full update on Powell and his injury)

TRANSFERS

Jadon Haselwood

Position: Wide receiver High school: Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove Previous school: Oklahoma Rivals (Class of 2019): 6.1 five-star, No. 4 overall, No. 1 WR, No. 1 in Georgia Height: 6-3 | Weight: 202 Story: Arkansas lands 5-star WR out of transfer portal

