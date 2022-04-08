HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Florida (Game 2)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

The only change in the field for Arkansas is in left field, as Jace Bohrofen is starting for Zack Gregory. The order has a few more changes, most notably Braydon Webb moving back down to the 6-hole after starting in the 2-hole Thursday night. Full lineups can be found below.

B-1st: Florida 2, Arkansas 0

The Gators jumped on Hagen Smith in the first inning. After Jud Fabian reached on a bloop double and took third on a passed ball, he scored on Sterlin Thompson's sac fly -- that would have been a two-run home run had Braydon Webb not robbed it. Wyatt Langford followed with a solo home run to make it 2-0.

B-2nd: Florida 4, Arkansas 0

The Gators loaded the bases with the help of an error, as Peyton Stovall dropped a popped up sacrifice bunt attempt, and then Smith walked in a run. Colby Halter followed with a sac fly to make it 4-0.

B-3rd: Florida 5, Arkansas 0

BT Riopelle hit a solo home run with one out in the third to give Florida another run and extend its lead to 5-0.

T-5th: Florida 5, Arkansas 1

The Razorbacks started the fifth with back-to-back singles and scored their first run with the help of an error. Florida tried throwing out Stovall advancing to second after his single, but the throw got by the second baseman to allow Battles to score.

B-5th: Florida 7, Arkansas 1

Riopelle - who homered early - drives in another run on a sac fly, which ends Smith's night. Gabe Starks is the first pitcher out of the bullpen. He promptly gave up an RBI double to Kendrick Calilao.

T-8th: Florida 7, Arkansas 2

With two outs in the eighth, Brady Slavens hit a triple off the wall in center to drive in Braydon Webb.

FINAL - Florida 7, Arkansas 2

MORE FROM HAWGBEAT

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.