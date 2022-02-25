 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Indiana Hoosiers (2022 Round Rock Classic)
HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Indiana (Round Rock Classic)

Arkansas is in Texas for the Round Rock Classic this weekend.
Arkansas is in Texas for the Round Rock Classic this weekend. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

T-1st: Arkansas 1, Indiana 0

After a double by Cayden Wallace, Robert Moore drove him in with a single that just got through the right side.

First pitch: 4 p.m. CT

Stream: FloBaseball (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Hogs in Texas for Round Rock Classic (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas, Indiana, Stanford, Louisiana-Lafayette

~Projected lineups

~Tidbits on all three teams

~Stat comparison

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Indiana

1. Peyton Stovall - 1B

1. Tyler Doanes - 2B

2. Cayden Wallace - 3B

2. Phillip Glasser - SS

3. Robert Moore - 2B

3. Bobby Whalen - CF

4. Jace Bohrofen - LF

4. Matthew Ellis - DH

5. Chris Lanzilli - DH

5. Brock Tibbitts - LF

6. Brady Slavens - RF

6. Kip Fougerousse - 1B

7. Michael Turner - C

7. Morgan Colopy - RF

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. Josh Pyne - 3B

9. Zack Gregory - CF

9. Peter Serruto - C

Pitching: RHP Connor Noland

Pitching: RHP John-Biagio Modugno

