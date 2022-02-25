HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Indiana (Round Rock Classic)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

T-1st: Arkansas 1, Indiana 0

After a double by Cayden Wallace, Robert Moore drove him in with a single that just got through the right side.

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Starting Lineups Arkansas Indiana 1. Peyton Stovall - 1B 1. Tyler Doanes - 2B 2. Cayden Wallace - 3B 2. Phillip Glasser - SS 3. Robert Moore - 2B 3. Bobby Whalen - CF 4. Jace Bohrofen - LF 4. Matthew Ellis - DH 5. Chris Lanzilli - DH 5. Brock Tibbitts - LF 6. Brady Slavens - RF 6. Kip Fougerousse - 1B 7. Michael Turner - C 7. Morgan Colopy - RF 8. Jalen Battles - SS 8. Josh Pyne - 3B 9. Zack Gregory - CF 9. Peter Serruto - C Pitching: RHP Connor Noland Pitching: RHP John-Biagio Modugno

MORE FROM HAWGBEAT