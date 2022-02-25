HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Indiana (Round Rock Classic)
T-1st: Arkansas 1, Indiana 0
After a double by Cayden Wallace, Robert Moore drove him in with a single that just got through the right side.
First pitch: 4 p.m. CT
|Arkansas
|Indiana
|
1. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
1. Tyler Doanes - 2B
|
2. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
2. Phillip Glasser - SS
|
3. Robert Moore - 2B
|
3. Bobby Whalen - CF
|
4. Jace Bohrofen - LF
|
4. Matthew Ellis - DH
|
5. Chris Lanzilli - DH
|
5. Brock Tibbitts - LF
|
6. Brady Slavens - RF
|
6. Kip Fougerousse - 1B
|
7. Michael Turner - C
|
7. Morgan Colopy - RF
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Josh Pyne - 3B
|
9. Zack Gregory - CF
|
9. Peter Serruto - C
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
|
Pitching: RHP John-Biagio Modugno