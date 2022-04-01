HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Mississippi State (Game 1)
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Stuff
After missing the last three weeks with a shoulder injury, Jace Bohrofen is back in the lineup as the starting designated hitter. It's the third straight game slumping slugger Brady Slavens hasn't started.
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (19-4, 5-1) vs. Mississippi State (16-10, 3-3)
First pitch: 6 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Mississippi State
Weather:
Pitching matchup
ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (6 G/6 GS, 34 1/3 IP, 3.41 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 47 K/9 BB, .262 opp. avg.)
MSU: Jr. RHP Preston Johnson (6 G/5 GS, 34 1/3 IP, 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 50 K/13 BB, .198 opp. avg.)
MORE FROM HAWGBEAT
Bohrofen set to return, how it impacts Arkansas' lineup
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' 16-8 midweek win over Little Rock
WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Mississippi State preview
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
|Arkansas
|Mississippi State
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Jess Davis - CF
|
2. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
2. Kamren James - 3B
|
3. Michael Turner - C
|
3. Luke Hancock - 1B
|
4. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
4. Logan Tanner - C
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Hunter Hines - DH
|
6. Braydon Webb - CF
|
6. Kellum Clark - RF
|
7. Jace Bohrofen - DH
|
7. Brad Cumbest - LF
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. RJ Yeaguer - 2B
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Tanner Leggett - SS
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
|
Pitching: RHP Preston Johnson