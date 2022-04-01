 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State (Game 1 - April 1, 2022)
HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Mississippi State (Game 1)

Follow along as Arkansas opens its series vs. defending national champion Mississippi State.
Follow along as Arkansas opens its series vs. defending national champion Mississippi State. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

After missing the last three weeks with a shoulder injury, Jace Bohrofen is back in the lineup as the starting designated hitter. It's the third straight game slumping slugger Brady Slavens hasn't started.

Arkansas (19-4, 5-1) vs. Mississippi State (16-10, 3-3)

First pitch: 6 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Mississippi State

Weather:

Rivals Composite Poll

Pitching matchup

ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (6 G/6 GS, 34 1/3 IP, 3.41 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 47 K/9 BB, .262 opp. avg.)

MSU: Jr. RHP Preston Johnson (6 G/5 GS, 34 1/3 IP, 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 50 K/13 BB, .198 opp. avg.)

MORE FROM HAWGBEAT

Bohrofen set to return, how it impacts Arkansas' lineup

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' 16-8 midweek win over Little Rock

WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Mississippi State preview

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Mississippi State

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Jess Davis - CF

2. Peyton Stovall - 1B

2. Kamren James - 3B

3. Michael Turner - C

3. Luke Hancock - 1B

4. Chris Lanzilli - RF

4. Logan Tanner - C

5. Robert Moore - 2B

5. Hunter Hines - DH

6. Braydon Webb - CF

6. Kellum Clark - RF

7. Jace Bohrofen - DH

7. Brad Cumbest - LF

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. RJ Yeaguer - 2B

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Tanner Leggett - SS

Pitching: RHP Connor Noland

Pitching: RHP Preston Johnson

