 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State (Game 2 - April 2, 2022)
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-02 17:54:03 -0500') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Mississippi State (Game 2)

Follow along as Arkansas tries to clinch its series vs. Mississippi State on Saturday.
Follow along as Arkansas tries to clinch its series vs. Mississippi State on Saturday. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Pregame Stuff

The only change in Arkansas' lineup is Brady Slavens returning as the starting designated hitter. He has not played the previous three games, as he's in the midst of a slump.

T-1st: Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0

After retiring the first batter, Hagen Smith issued three straight walks. That set up a sacrifice fly by Kellum Clark to start the scoring.

B-2nd: Arkansas 4, Mississippi State 1

Similar to Smith in the top of the first, Parker Stinnett walked the bases loaded with one out. Jalen Battles drove in the tying run on a fielder's choice grounder.

Zack Gregory was hit by a pitch in the next at bat to load the bases again and Cayden Wallace delivered the first hit of the game for either team, driving in two with a single.

Following another hit by pitch that loaded the bases, this time with Stovall up to bat, a wild pitch brought home another run.

Arkansas (20-4, 6-1) vs. Mississippi State (16-11, 3-4)

First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Mississippi State

Weather:

Rivals Composite Poll

Pitching matchup

ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (6 G/6 GS, 31 1/3 IP, 3.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 37 K/15 BB, .246 opp. avg.)

MSU: Sr. RHP Parker Stinnett (8 G/4 GS, 27 IP, 4.67 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 46 K/20 BB, .208 opp. avg.)

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 win over MSU

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Mississippi State

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Luke Hancock - 1B

2. Peyton Stovall - 1B

2. Kamren James - 3B

3. Michael Turner - C

3. Hunter Hines - DH

4. Chris Lanzilli - RF

4. Logan Tanner - C

5. Robert Moore - 2B

5. Kellum Clark - RF

6. Braydon Webb - CF

6. Brad Cumbest - LF

7. Brady Slavens - DH

7. RJ Yeager - 2B

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. Matt Corder - CF

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Lane Forsythe - SS

Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith

Pitching: RHP Parker Stinnett

{{ article.author_name }}