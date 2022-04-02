HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Mississippi State (Game 2)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

The only change in Arkansas' lineup is Brady Slavens returning as the starting designated hitter. He has not played the previous three games, as he's in the midst of a slump.

After retiring the first batter, Hagen Smith issued three straight walks. That set up a sacrifice fly by Kellum Clark to start the scoring.

Similar to Smith in the top of the first, Parker Stinnett walked the bases loaded with one out. Jalen Battles drove in the tying run on a fielder's choice grounder.

Zack Gregory was hit by a pitch in the next at bat to load the bases again and Cayden Wallace delivered the first hit of the game for either team, driving in two with a single.

Following another hit by pitch that loaded the bases, this time with Stovall up to bat, a wild pitch brought home another run.