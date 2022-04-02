HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Mississippi State (Game 2)
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Stuff
The only change in Arkansas' lineup is Brady Slavens returning as the starting designated hitter. He has not played the previous three games, as he's in the midst of a slump.
T-1st: Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0
After retiring the first batter, Hagen Smith issued three straight walks. That set up a sacrifice fly by Kellum Clark to start the scoring.
B-2nd: Arkansas 4, Mississippi State 1
Similar to Smith in the top of the first, Parker Stinnett walked the bases loaded with one out. Jalen Battles drove in the tying run on a fielder's choice grounder.
Zack Gregory was hit by a pitch in the next at bat to load the bases again and Cayden Wallace delivered the first hit of the game for either team, driving in two with a single.
Following another hit by pitch that loaded the bases, this time with Stovall up to bat, a wild pitch brought home another run.
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (20-4, 6-1) vs. Mississippi State (16-11, 3-4)
First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Mississippi State
Weather:
Pitching matchup
ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (6 G/6 GS, 31 1/3 IP, 3.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 37 K/15 BB, .246 opp. avg.)
MSU: Sr. RHP Parker Stinnett (8 G/4 GS, 27 IP, 4.67 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 46 K/20 BB, .208 opp. avg.)
MORE FROM HAWGBEAT
Bohrofen set to return, how it impacts Arkansas' lineup
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' 16-8 midweek win over Little Rock
WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Mississippi State preview
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
|Arkansas
|Mississippi State
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Luke Hancock - 1B
|
2. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
2. Kamren James - 3B
|
3. Michael Turner - C
|
3. Hunter Hines - DH
|
4. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
4. Logan Tanner - C
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Kellum Clark - RF
|
6. Braydon Webb - CF
|
6. Brad Cumbest - LF
|
7. Brady Slavens - DH
|
7. RJ Yeager - 2B
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Matt Corder - CF
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Lane Forsythe - SS
|
Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith
|
Pitching: RHP Parker Stinnett