HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Mississippi State (Game 3)
Pregame Stuff
Arkansas is sticking with the same lineup for the second straight day.
T-1st: Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0
After retiring the first two batters, Jaxon Wiggins gave up a first-pitch solo home run to Luke Hancock.
Arkansas (21-4, 7-1) vs. Mississippi State (16-12, 3-5)
First pitch: 2 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Mississippi State
Pitching matchup
ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (6 G/6 GS, 34 IP, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 37 K/19 BB, .161 opp. avg.
MSU: So. RHP Cade Smith (6 G/6 GS, 34 IP, 2.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 35 K/11 BB, .220 opp. avg.)
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 win over MSU
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 2 win over MSU
|Arkansas
|Mississippi State
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Drew McGowan - CF
|
2. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
2. Kamren James - 3B
|
3. Michael Turner - C
|
3. Luke Hancock - 1B
|
4. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
4. Logan Tanner - C
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Hunter Hines - DH
|
6. Braydon Webb - CF
|
6. Clark Kellum - RF
|
7. Brady Slavens - DH
|
7. Brad Cumbest - LF
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. RJ Yeager - 2B
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Lane Forsythe - SS
|
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
|
Pitching: RHP Cade Smith