 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State (Game 3 - April 3, 2022)
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-03 13:21:33 -0500') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Mississippi State (Game 3)

Follow along as Arkansas tries to complete a sweep of Mississippi State on Sunday.
Follow along as Arkansas tries to complete a sweep of Mississippi State on Sunday.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is sticking with the same lineup for the second straight day.

T-1st: Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0

After retiring the first two batters, Jaxon Wiggins gave up a first-pitch solo home run to Luke Hancock.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (21-4, 7-1) vs. Mississippi State (16-12, 3-5)

First pitch: 2 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Pitching matchup

ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (6 G/6 GS, 34 IP, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 37 K/19 BB, .161 opp. avg.

MSU: So. RHP Cade Smith (6 G/6 GS, 34 IP, 2.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 35 K/11 BB, .220 opp. avg.)

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Mississippi State

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Drew McGowan - CF

2. Peyton Stovall - 1B

2. Kamren James - 3B

3. Michael Turner - C

3. Luke Hancock - 1B

4. Chris Lanzilli - RF

4. Logan Tanner - C

5. Robert Moore - 2B

5. Hunter Hines - DH

6. Braydon Webb - CF

6. Clark Kellum - RF

7. Brady Slavens - DH

7. Brad Cumbest - LF

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. RJ Yeager - 2B

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Lane Forsythe - SS

Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Pitching: RHP Cade Smith

