 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Omaha Mavericks (March 2, 2022)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-02 14:32:25 -0600') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Omaha (March 2)

Arkansas is back at Baum-Walker Stadium on Wednesday for its first midweek game of 2022.
Arkansas is back at Baum-Walker Stadium on Wednesday for its first midweek game of 2022. (Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

This is the first midweek game of the season for Arkansas.

Right-hander Mark Adamiak, a redshirt sophomore, is making his first career start. It is just his fourth career appearance and second of 2022.

After being benched for the final game in Round Rock, freshman Peyton Stovall is back in the lineup and hitting leadoff.

----------------------------------------------

First pitch: 3 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Hogs welcome Omaha to Baum-Walker (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for both teams

~Projected lineup for the Mavericks

~Tidbits on Omaha

~Stat comparison

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Omaha

1. Peyton Stovall - 1B

1. Harrison Denk - CF

2. Cayden Wallace - 3B

2. Cam Frederick - 2B

3. Robert Moore - 2B

3. Mike Boeve - 3B

4. Chris Lanzilli - DH

4. Noah Greise - DH

5. Braydon Webb - CF

5. Eduardo Rosario - C

6. Brady Slavens - RF

6. Eddie Satisky - 1B

7. Jalen Battles - SS

7. Grant Goldston - RF

8. Michael Turner - C

8. Devin Hurdle - SS

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Jack Lombardi - LF

Pitching: RHP Mark Adamiak

Pitching: RHP Jackson Gordon

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

MORE FROM HAWGBEAT

Hutch's Parting Thoughts: Round Rock Classic

2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 1

Key takeaways, box scores from Sunday's doubleheader

Week 2 SEC Scoreboard

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}