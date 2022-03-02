HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Omaha (March 2)
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Stuff
This is the first midweek game of the season for Arkansas.
Right-hander Mark Adamiak, a redshirt sophomore, is making his first career start. It is just his fourth career appearance and second of 2022.
After being benched for the final game in Round Rock, freshman Peyton Stovall is back in the lineup and hitting leadoff.
----------------------------------------------
First pitch: 3 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs welcome Omaha to Baum-Walker (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for both teams
~Projected lineup for the Mavericks
~Tidbits on Omaha
~Stat comparison
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
|Arkansas
|Omaha
|
1. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
1. Harrison Denk - CF
|
2. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
2. Cam Frederick - 2B
|
3. Robert Moore - 2B
|
3. Mike Boeve - 3B
|
4. Chris Lanzilli - DH
|
4. Noah Greise - DH
|
5. Braydon Webb - CF
|
5. Eduardo Rosario - C
|
6. Brady Slavens - RF
|
6. Eddie Satisky - 1B
|
7. Jalen Battles - SS
|
7. Grant Goldston - RF
|
8. Michael Turner - C
|
8. Devin Hurdle - SS
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Jack Lombardi - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Mark Adamiak
|
Pitching: RHP Jackson Gordon