HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. SELA (doubleheader)
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Stuff (Game 1)
With inclement weather in the forecast Sunday, Arkansas and Southeastern Louisiana will play a doubleheader Saturday with first pitch scheduled for noon.
Zack Gregory and Peyton Stovall have flipped spots in the order, with Gregory now the leadoff man. It's also worth noting that Brady Slavens is the DH in Game 1, allowing Chris Lanzilli to play in the field.
----------------------------------------------
First pitch (Game 1): noon CT
First pitch (Game 2): 45 minutes after conclusion of Game 1
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link / link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs' homestand continues vs. SELA (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for both teams
~Projected lineup for the Lions
~Tidbits on SELA
~Stat comparison
Key takeaways, box score from Game 1 loss to SELA
WATCH: Van Horn, Bohrofen, Ledbetter talk after Game 1 vs. SELA
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
|Arkansas
|SELA
|
1. Zack Gregory - CF
|
1. Evan Keller - SS
|
2. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
2. Tyler Finke - CF
|
3. Michael Turner - C
|
3. Rhett Rosevear - 2B
|
4. Robert Moore - 2B
|
4. Preston Faulkner - 1B
|
5. Jace Bohrofen - LF
|
5. Bryce Grizzaffi - C
|
6. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
6. Christian Garcia - RF
|
7. Brady Slavens - DH
|
7. Shea Thomas - 3B
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Tristan Welch - DH
|
9. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
9. Nick Ray - LF
|
Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith
|
Pitching: RHP Hayden Robb