HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. SELA (Game 1)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Oklahoma transfer Jace Bohrofen, who is still looking for his first hit at Arkansas, is back in the starting lineup. He's in left field and batting eighth.

The Razorbacks strike first. Zack Gregory doubled and then, with two outs, Cayden Wallace drove him in with a single.

Connor Noland made it through 5 1/3 innings without giving up a run, but Rhett Rosevear's single - after fouling off several pitches - drove in Evan Kellar (who reached on a HBP) to tie the game.

The first batter Kole Ramage faced, Bryce Grizzaffi, singled into right field. Rosevear tried scoring from second and slid in ahead of the tag by Michael Turner, who had to go up the line a little bit to field the through from Slavens. The play was reviewed, but upheld.

Ramage then walked the next two batters, with the one to Johnson coming with the bases loaded and bringing in another run. That prompted another pitching change, but Issac Bracken hit Christian Garcia with a pitch to score another run.

Bracken managed to get a strikeout, but then walked Kellar with the bases loaded to make it 5-1. With Zack Morris in the game, Tyler Finke got a blooper to fall fair down the right field line and drive in two runs.