Henry, Stromberg appear on watch lists

Another pair of Arkansas players landed on preseason watch lists for major college football awards Friday morning.

Six years after his older brother won the award, Hudson Henry is one of 56 tight ends on the Mackey Award watch list, while Rickey Stromberg is on the 40-man watch list for the Rimington Trophy for the second straight year.

They join teammates Treylon Burks (Maxwell, Biletnikoff), Jalen Catalon (Bednarik), Grant Morgan (Bednarik) and Trelon Smith (Doak Walker) as Razorbacks on preseason watch lists announced this week.

Henry is coming off a season in which he caught 16 passes for 92 yards and one touchdown while playing only six games because of injuries. The former four-star recruit split time at tight end with former walk-on Blake Kern, who caught 20 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns and will return as a “super senior” in 2021.

Stromberg also missed a game because of injury last year, but started - or played a majority of the snaps - in the other nine games and posted a solid 66.5 grade on Pro Football Focus. With 1,350 career snaps already under his belt, he is expected to start at center again this year.

Former Razorbacks have previously won each of these awards, both of which were created in 2000. D.J. Williams and Hunter Henry won the Mackey Award in 2010 and 2015, respectively, while Jonathan Luigs won the Rimington Trophy in 2007.

Another notable name on the Mackey Award watch list is Pittsburgh’s Lucas Krull, who began his college career as a pitcher at Arkansas before transferring to a junior college and eventually changing sports. He spent two years at Florida before transferring to Pitt, where he missed most of last season because of an injury.