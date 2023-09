Arkansas responded from a bad loss against BYU a week ago with a hard-fought 34-31 loss in Baton Rouge against LSU.

Things were tight for all four quarters, and the two SEC West foes traded blows for most of the night.

In the end, though, it was a 20-yard field goal from LSU's Damian Ramos that sealed the win for the Tigers.

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's game.