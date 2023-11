FAYETTEVILLE — The 14th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 2-0 on the season with an 86-68 win over the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Friday evening at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks got off to a slow start in the first half and they didn't take their first lead of the game until the 11:30 mark. Both teams were tied six times and the lead changed on seven occasions before the Hogs pulled away to hold a 48-36 lead.

Arkansas didn't have near us much trouble staying ahead in the second half, as it outscored the Bulldogs by six points in the final 20 minutes.

Temple transfer Khalif Battle led the Hogs in scoring for the second straight game. Battle scored 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, plus he added three 3-pointers and four rebounds.

Redshirt sophomore forward Trevon Brazile added 10 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Guards Tramon Mark (14 points) and El Ellis (13 points) were also in double figures on the night.

Arkansas held the Bulldogs to a 34.7% mark from the field and a 26.1% mark from behind the arc.

Here are the highlights from Friday's contest, which made the Hogs 3-0 all-time against the Bulldogs...