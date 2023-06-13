Sitting atop the pitching record books for the Arkansas baseball program is Blaine Knight. The numbers may not be the flashiest and he may not have had an earned run average battling Kevin Kopps or Phillip Stidham, but Knight's 2018 season was nothing short of incredible. He has one thing all other Razorback pitchers do not, a 14-0 record, the most wins without a loss in a single season in school history. Knight recorded one more win than Steve Krueger, who threw 11 complete games to a 13-0 season in 1980. Each of Knight’s wins are interesting. They are not necessarily dominant outings with double-digit strikeouts in each win, as he received help from a potent Arkansas offense and strong fielders around him when needed, but Knight did his part on the mound. Here is part two of the two-part series…

Win No. 8: #21 Texas A&M (9-3)- 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 11 K

In his final home regular season win, Blaine Knight saved his best swing-and-miss stuff for the Aggies. Knight retired five of the first eight batters he faced with strikeouts and played with a four-run cushion after the first inning. He finished the game with a season-high 11 strikeouts and tied Kacey Murphy for the most in a game in 2018. He picked up his eighth win of the season against Texas A&M’s best pitchers, future major leaguer Mitchell Kilkenny and future number four overall pick Asa Lacy.

Win No. 9: #13 Georgia (8-6)- 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

The final regular season start for Knight came in Athens against Georgia. Knight allowed four runs in six innings of work, tied for the most runs allowed in a Blaine Knight victory in 2018. He only pitched with the lead in the first two innings as Georgia put up a run in each inning after Arkansas scored two in the first. Arkansas’ offense kicked into gear in the seventh with six runs, a half-inning that ended Knight’s evening with a four-run advantage. Georgia would score two more runs but Arkansas still won.

Win No. 10: #2 Florida (8-2)- 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Knight faced Florida for the second time on the year, this time at 10 a.m. in the SEC Tournament. He had more success at avoiding traffic on the bases in the meeting in Gainesville earlier in the season and allowed just one run, a solo shot from future Cincinnati Red Jonathan India. After Knight exited the game, Arkansas blew things open with a pinch-hit grand slam from Hunter Wilson.

Win No. 11: Oral Roberts (10-2)- 8 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2K

Knight got the start to open the Fayetteville Regional and he retired 16 of the 29 batters he faced with fly outs, the most in an outing in 2018. The two runs he allowed were a pair of solo shots off the bat of ORU catcher Riley Keizor. Knight pitched eight full innings before handing the ball to Cody Scroggins, who slammed the door on the Golden Eagles.

Win No. 12: South Carolina (9-3)- 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Pitching in his first super regional game, Knight got Arkansas into prime position for a spot in Omaha with six innings of work. He got out of a big jam in the second inning when South Carolina scored a run but it could have been much worse. Knight allowed a pair of solo home runs later in his outing but the Arkansas offense helped keep the Gamecocks at bay.

Win No. 13: #13 Texas (11-5)- 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Arkansas opened its College World Series campaign facing the Longhorns for the third time in 2018. Knight did not pitch during the Razorbacks’ midweek road trip to Austin but he did not need familiarity to keep Texas off balance as he picked up four strikeouts and 11 contact outs. A couple of runs scored off of Knight but he was able to get out of a big jam in the fifth inning before exiting the game. After Knight left, the game entered a three-hour weather delay before Arkansas took the Longhorns' bullpen to the woodshed.

Win No. 14: #3 Oregon State (4-1)- 6 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K