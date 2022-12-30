With three sacks in the Liberty Bowl win over Kansas, the Arkansas Razorbacks broke the program sack record with 42 team sacks on the year.

The previous record was held by the 1998 Arkansas team, which recorded 40 sacks. The team's 42 sacks is currently good for No. 7 in the nation and the No. 1 in the SEC.

Leading the way was Alabama transfer linebacker Drew Sanders, who recorded 9.5 sacks on the season. He fell just half a sack short of Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. for the SEC lead, though the conference website states that the two tied for 10 sacks each.

Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Domineck recorded 7.5 sacks on the year, which is tied for third in the SEC. One of Domineck's sacks came in the Liberty Bowl win and he also had two tackles for loss in the contest.

Defensive end Zach Williams added 4.5 sacks and linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. had four of his own. LSU transfer defensive end Landon Jackson recorded three sacks on the year.

Five Hogs had two sacks apiece this season: Jashaud Stewart, Eric Gregory, Terry Hampton, Myles Slusher and Bumper Pool. Rounding out the list of players with a sack is Jayden Johnson (1.5), Cam Ball (1) and Quincey McAdoo (1).

The team started the year hot with six sacks in the second game against South Carolina and eight in Week 3 against Missouri State. After a midseason lull, things picked back up later on with four team sacks against Liberty on Nov. 5 and seven against LSU the next week.

With the defensive line being a question mark entering the season and a first-year defensive line coach Deke Adams, setting the program record for team sacks in a season was a pleasant surprise.