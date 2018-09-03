Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 11:59:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Hogs release Week 2 depth chart for Colorado State

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Tl7leddj1yabwyrkch2b

Notes...

-There is still an "OR" between Kelley and Storey at quarterback and the two true freshmen - Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones - are no longer listed.

-Jordan Jones and Mike Woods have been added to the depth chart at wide receiver.

Sba47nwey0oslri2sstj

Notes...

-There is now an "OR" between Ramsey and Richardson at defensive end. Ramsey missed the Eastern Illinois game with an injury.

Nbkp56ubavtynl1uahun

Notes...

-The Razorbacks now list separate snappers for the field goals/PATs and punts.

