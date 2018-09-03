Hogs release Week 2 depth chart for Colorado State
Notes...
-There is still an "OR" between Kelley and Storey at quarterback and the two true freshmen - Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones - are no longer listed.
-Jordan Jones and Mike Woods have been added to the depth chart at wide receiver.
Notes...
-There is now an "OR" between Ramsey and Richardson at defensive end. Ramsey missed the Eastern Illinois game with an injury.
Notes...
-The Razorbacks now list separate snappers for the field goals/PATs and punts.