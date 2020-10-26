 Arkansas Razorbacks release Week 5 depth chart for Texas A&M Aggies 2020
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-26 11:54:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Hogs release Week 5 depth chart for Texas A&M

Arkansas travels to Texas A&M on Saturday.
Arkansas travels to Texas A&M on Saturday. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Feleipe Franks

KJ Jefferson


RB

Rakeem Boyd

Trelon Smith


TE

Hudson Henry -OR-

Blake Kern

WR

Treylon Burks

John David White -OR-

T.J. Hammonds

WR

De'Vion Warren

Tyson Morris

WR

Mike Woods

Trey Knox


LT

Myron Cunningham

Noah Gatlin

LG

Brady Latham

Shane Clenin -OR-

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Ty Clary

RG

Beaux Limmer -OR-

Ty Clary

Ryan Winkel

RT

Noah Gatlin

Dalton Wagner

Changes...

~There is a shakeup at wide receiver. Warren has moved from being a backup to Burks to starting. He replaces Knox, who is now listed as Woods' backup.

~A new name on the depth chart is White, who takes the spot of Warren as an "or" backup to Burks alongside Hammonds. These changes reflect how Arkansas played against Ole Miss.

~Kendall Catalon is no longer listed on the depth chart. He was Woods' backup, but has not appeared in a game on offense yet this year.

~The only other change is on the offensive line. Clary - who is still listed as the backup center - also appears at right guard, where he's listed with an "or" alongside Limmer. Clary started the Ole Miss game.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Dorian Gerald -OR-

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli

DT

Jonathan Marshall

Taurean Carter

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Xavier Kelly

Marcus Miller

DE

Eric Gregory -OR-

Julius Coates

WILL

Bumper Pool

Deon Edwards


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Hayden Henry

Andrew Parker

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

LaDarrius Bishop

CB

Montaric Brown -OR-

Hudson Clark

BS

Simeon Blair -OR-

Joe Foucha

Myles Slusher

SS

Jalen Catalon

Myles Mason


CB

Jerry Jacobs

Khari Johnson

Changes...

~After having surgery a couple weeks ago, graduate transfer Levi Draper is no longer listed on the depth chart. He had been the backup WILL behind Pool. That moves Edwards - who missed the Ole Miss game with an injury - up to the backup spot.

~With Pool and Edwards out against the Rebels (their status for the Texas A&M game is unknown), Henry actually started at WILL. He had been the third-string MIKE, but he and Parker have flip-flopped on the depth chart this week.

~There is now an "or" listed between Brown and Clark at cornerback. It is unclear if Brown will be cleared to play this week after missing the last couple of games, but Clark has played well enough to warrant consideration to remain in the starting lineup.

~There is still an "or" between Blair and Foucha, but Foucha has started and played more snaps the last couple of games.

~Jacobs is still listed as the starter, but Johnson actually started against Ole Miss. The two rotated in that game.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

A.J. Reed

Matthew Phillips

P

George Caratan -OR-

Reid Bauer

H

Jack Lindsey

LS

Jordan Silver

H.T. Fountain

KR

De'Vion Warren

Treylon Burks

PR

Treylon Burks

Nathan Parodi

Changes...

~Bauer appears on the depth chart for the first time. He replaces Loy. The "or" remains at the position, though, with Caratan.

~The holder is Lindsey once again, reflecting a change made for the Ole Miss game. Caratan had been the holder for the first three games. Lindsey was the holder the last two years.

