Offensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other QB Feleipe Franks KJ Jefferson

RB Rakeem Boyd Trelon Smith

TE Hudson Henry -OR- Blake Kern WR Treylon Burks John David White -OR- T.J. Hammonds WR De'Vion Warren Tyson Morris WR Mike Woods Trey Knox

LT Myron Cunningham Noah Gatlin LG Brady Latham Shane Clenin -OR- Luke Jones C Ricky Stromberg Ty Clary RG Beaux Limmer -OR- Ty Clary Ryan Winkel RT Noah Gatlin Dalton Wagner

Changes... ~There is a shakeup at wide receiver. Warren has moved from being a backup to Burks to starting. He replaces Knox, who is now listed as Woods' backup. ~A new name on the depth chart is White, who takes the spot of Warren as an "or" backup to Burks alongside Hammonds. These changes reflect how Arkansas played against Ole Miss. ~Kendall Catalon is no longer listed on the depth chart. He was Woods' backup, but has not appeared in a game on offense yet this year. ~The only other change is on the offensive line. Clary - who is still listed as the backup center - also appears at right guard, where he's listed with an "or" alongside Limmer. Clary started the Ole Miss game.

Defensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other JACK Dorian Gerald -OR- Zach Williams Mataio Soli DT Jonathan Marshall Taurean Carter DT Isaiah Nichols Xavier Kelly Marcus Miller DE Eric Gregory -OR- Julius Coates WILL Bumper Pool Deon Edwards

MIKE Grant Morgan Hayden Henry Andrew Parker Nickel Greg Brooks Jr. LaDarrius Bishop CB Montaric Brown -OR- Hudson Clark BS Simeon Blair -OR- Joe Foucha Myles Slusher SS Jalen Catalon Myles Mason

CB Jerry Jacobs Khari Johnson

Changes... ~After having surgery a couple weeks ago, graduate transfer Levi Draper is no longer listed on the depth chart. He had been the backup WILL behind Pool. That moves Edwards - who missed the Ole Miss game with an injury - up to the backup spot. ~With Pool and Edwards out against the Rebels (their status for the Texas A&M game is unknown), Henry actually started at WILL. He had been the third-string MIKE, but he and Parker have flip-flopped on the depth chart this week. ~There is now an "or" listed between Brown and Clark at cornerback. It is unclear if Brown will be cleared to play this week after missing the last couple of games, but Clark has played well enough to warrant consideration to remain in the starting lineup. ~There is still an "or" between Blair and Foucha, but Foucha has started and played more snaps the last couple of games. ~Jacobs is still listed as the starter, but Johnson actually started against Ole Miss. The two rotated in that game.

Special Teams Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other K A.J. Reed Matthew Phillips P George Caratan -OR- Reid Bauer H Jack Lindsey LS Jordan Silver H.T. Fountain KR De'Vion Warren Treylon Burks PR Treylon Burks Nathan Parodi