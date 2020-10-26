Hogs release Week 5 depth chart for Texas A&M
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Feleipe Franks
|
KJ Jefferson
|
|
RB
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
Trelon Smith
|
|
TE
|
Hudson Henry -OR-
|
Blake Kern
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
John David White -OR-
|
T.J. Hammonds
|
WR
|
De'Vion Warren
|
Tyson Morris
|
WR
|
Mike Woods
|
Trey Knox
|
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Noah Gatlin
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Shane Clenin -OR-
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Ty Clary
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer -OR-
|
Ty Clary
|
Ryan Winkel
|
RT
|
Noah Gatlin
|
Dalton Wagner
Changes...
~There is a shakeup at wide receiver. Warren has moved from being a backup to Burks to starting. He replaces Knox, who is now listed as Woods' backup.
~A new name on the depth chart is White, who takes the spot of Warren as an "or" backup to Burks alongside Hammonds. These changes reflect how Arkansas played against Ole Miss.
~Kendall Catalon is no longer listed on the depth chart. He was Woods' backup, but has not appeared in a game on offense yet this year.
~The only other change is on the offensive line. Clary - who is still listed as the backup center - also appears at right guard, where he's listed with an "or" alongside Limmer. Clary started the Ole Miss game.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Dorian Gerald -OR-
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
DT
|
Jonathan Marshall
|
Taurean Carter
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Xavier Kelly
|
Marcus Miller
|
DE
|
Eric Gregory -OR-
|
Julius Coates
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Deon Edwards
|
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Hayden Henry
|
Andrew Parker
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown -OR-
|
Hudson Clark
|
BS
|
Simeon Blair -OR-
|
Joe Foucha
|
Myles Slusher
|
SS
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Myles Mason
|
|
CB
|
Jerry Jacobs
|
Khari Johnson
Changes...
~After having surgery a couple weeks ago, graduate transfer Levi Draper is no longer listed on the depth chart. He had been the backup WILL behind Pool. That moves Edwards - who missed the Ole Miss game with an injury - up to the backup spot.
~With Pool and Edwards out against the Rebels (their status for the Texas A&M game is unknown), Henry actually started at WILL. He had been the third-string MIKE, but he and Parker have flip-flopped on the depth chart this week.
~There is now an "or" listed between Brown and Clark at cornerback. It is unclear if Brown will be cleared to play this week after missing the last couple of games, but Clark has played well enough to warrant consideration to remain in the starting lineup.
~There is still an "or" between Blair and Foucha, but Foucha has started and played more snaps the last couple of games.
~Jacobs is still listed as the starter, but Johnson actually started against Ole Miss. The two rotated in that game.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
A.J. Reed
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
George Caratan -OR-
|
Reid Bauer
|
H
|
Jack Lindsey
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
H.T. Fountain
|
KR
|
De'Vion Warren
Treylon Burks
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Nathan Parodi
Changes...
~Bauer appears on the depth chart for the first time. He replaces Loy. The "or" remains at the position, though, with Caratan.
~The holder is Lindsey once again, reflecting a change made for the Ole Miss game. Caratan had been the holder for the first three games. Lindsey was the holder the last two years.