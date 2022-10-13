How to watch Arkansas-BYU, key players, more
A 3-0 start has unceremoniously faded into a 3-3 record at the halfway point of the season for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Their opportunity to move back over .500 comes Saturday in Provo, Utah, against the BYU Cougars, whom they have never played before.
The Cougars and the Hogs feature some similarities this week. Both squads are being mindful of quarterback injuries as they desperately try to regain Top-25 status.
Arkansas' KJ Jefferson is expected to start after missing last week's contest with a head injury, and BYU's Jaren Hall is coming off a week in which he played but did not practice due to an injury, which he later disputed.
As the Razorbacks try to get back in the win column, the Cougars will do the same following their 28-20 defeat against Notre Dame last week in Las Vegas. The Irish joined the Oregon Ducks as the only teams to beat BYU this season.
Here's everything you need to know about the first-ever Arkansas-BYU matchup:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
BYU players to know
#3 - QB Jaren Hall - Jr., 6' 1", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats: 129-188 COMP-ATT (68.6%), 1,558 YDS, 14 TD, 2 INT, 39 RUSH ATT, 75 YDS, 2 REC, 28 YDS, TD
#2 - RB Christopher Brooks - Sr., 6' 1", 230 lbs.
2022 Stats: 63 ATT, 384 YDS, 5 TD, 7 REC, 46 YDS
#0 - WR Kody Epps - Fr., 5' 11", 185 lbs.
2022 Stats: 25 REC, 298 YDS, 5 TD
#31 - LB Max Tooley - Jr., 6' 2", 215 lbs.
2022 Stats: 42 TKL (22 SOLO), SK, 3 INT, 2 TD
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas -1.5, O/U 66
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 36.1% chance to win
