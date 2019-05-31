News More News
How to watch: Arkansas-Central Connecticut, Cal-TCU Fayetteville Regional

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
Senior Staff Writer

HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery, which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

Game 1 - Arkansas vs. Central Connecticut State

First pitch: 1:02 p.m. CT

Live stream: ESPN3 (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Game 2 - California vs. TCU

First pitch: 6:02 p.m. CT

Live stream: ESPN3 (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (TCU broadcast)

In-depth Fayetteville Regional previews

No. 2 seed California

No. 3 seed TCU

No. 4 seed Central Connecticut State

~Projected starting lineups

~Each team's ace and star player

~Common opponents with Arkansas

~Side-by-side statistical comparison

~More!

