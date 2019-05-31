How to watch: Arkansas-Central Connecticut, Cal-TCU Fayetteville Regional
Game 1 - Arkansas vs. Central Connecticut State
First pitch: 1:02 p.m. CT
Live stream: ESPN3 (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Game 2 - California vs. TCU
First pitch: 6:02 p.m. CT
Live stream: ESPN3 (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (TCU broadcast)
In-depth Fayetteville Regional previews
No. 4 seed Central Connecticut State
~Projected starting lineups
~Each team's ace and star player
~Common opponents with Arkansas
~Side-by-side statistical comparison
~More!
