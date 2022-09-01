The 2022 college football season is nearly here, and Arkansas is looking to build on its first bowl win in six years.

For their season opener, the Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats, who went undefeated in the regular season and became the first non-Power Five team to be selected for the College Football Playoff last year.

This will be the first matchup between the two programs. The Bearcats lost the Cotton Bowl Classic 27-6 earlier this year to Alabama, marking the last time they met an SEC opponent. The Hogs have not played an American Athletic Conference foe since 2018, when they blanked the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 23-0.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 season opener: