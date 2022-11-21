The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will start their run at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against the Louisville Cardinals on Monday at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Both teams have had polar opposite starts to their respective seasons, as the Hogs are a perfect 3-0, and the Cardinals are 0-3 with all three losses coming by just one point.

"I just told the team, Louisville is going to put a streak together and they’re going to play an A-plus game some time here in the near future, I can guarantee you that," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said following Wednesday's win over South Dakota State.

The game will be the first of three for each team and the winner will advance to the semifinal round with the chance to take on the winner of Creighton and Texas Tech.

Three games in three days will be a good challenge for a young Arkansas team that has been without its star freshman Nick Smith Jr. (right knee management) all season.

"Look, the bottom line is we have three really tough games coming up against long, athletic teams," Musselman said. "Three games in three days with a lineup right now that we can’t really afford to have sprained ankles and stuff like that."

Musselman mentioned Wednesday that Smith had yet to practice at that point, but he is continuing to improve. Smith made the trip to Maui with the rest of the team, as well.

Fellow freshman Jordan Walsh exited the win over South Dakota State with an ankle injury and he didn't return. Musselman said after the game that the injury was a concern.

"Obviously there’s concern right now about his ankle," Musselman said. "Which is why I didn’t play him more. He was on pace probably to play 30-plus minutes. Unfortunately, he did get hurt."

Here are notes, how to watch/listen, projected starting lineups and more for Arkansas' game with Louisville: