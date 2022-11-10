The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to renew their rivalry with the LSU Tigers, and they might have to do so without their starting quarterback.

Head coach Sam Pittman was unclear about KJ Jefferson's availability for Saturday, meaning backup Malik Hornsby may be called upon to step into the starter's role.

The two teams are coming off opposite extremes last week. The Razorbacks suffered their first non-conference loss of the Pittman era to the Liberty Flames, while fans at Tiger Stadium stormed the field after LSU took down Alabama. The win elevated the Tigers to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Arkansas got the better of the Bayou Bengals in 2021, but the Brian Kelly-led Tigers pose the toughest challenge the Hogs have faced in this matchup since LSU's undefeated national championship team in 2019.

As the Hogs aim to hold onto the Golden Boot, here is everything you need to know about Arkansas vs. LSU: