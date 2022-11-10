How to watch Arkansas-LSU, key players, more
The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to renew their rivalry with the LSU Tigers, and they might have to do so without their starting quarterback.
Head coach Sam Pittman was unclear about KJ Jefferson's availability for Saturday, meaning backup Malik Hornsby may be called upon to step into the starter's role.
The two teams are coming off opposite extremes last week. The Razorbacks suffered their first non-conference loss of the Pittman era to the Liberty Flames, while fans at Tiger Stadium stormed the field after LSU took down Alabama. The win elevated the Tigers to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Arkansas got the better of the Bayou Bengals in 2021, but the Brian Kelly-led Tigers pose the toughest challenge the Hogs have faced in this matchup since LSU's undefeated national championship team in 2019.
As the Hogs aim to hold onto the Golden Boot, here is everything you need to know about Arkansas vs. LSU:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT
TV: ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
LSU players to know
#5 - QB Jayden Daniels - Jr., 6' 3", 200 lbs.
2022 Stats: 187-268 COMP-ATT (69.8%), 1,994 YDS, 14 TD, INT, 131 RUSH ATT, 619 YDS, 10 TD
#27 - RB Josh Williams - Jr., 5' 9", 200 lbs.
2022 Stats: 73 ATT, 359 YDS, 5 TD, 17 REC, 104 YDS
#8 - WR Malik Nabers - So., 6' 0", 195 lbs.
2022 Stats: 42 REC, 504 YDS, TD, RUSH ATT, 5 YDS
#23 - LB Micah Baskerville - Sr., 6' 1", 228 lbs.
2022 Stats: 56 TKL (27 SOLO), SK, INT, TD
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas +3.5, O/U 62
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 27.6% chance to win
Headlines
What LSU HC Brian Kelly said about Arkansas
Arkansas vs LSU: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
Jefferson's status questionable ahead of LSU game