How to watch Arkansas-Ole Miss, key players, more
The final home game of 2022 is creeping up on the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are set to welcome the Ole Miss Rebels for the first SEC night game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in two years.
Saturday's contest will mark the third straight that the Hogs can clinch bowl eligibility with a win. They have suffered narrow losses to non-conference opponent Liberty and College Football Playoff contender LSU, falling to 5-5 on the year. Looking to right the ship, taking down the Rebels will be no easy task.
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is the SEC leading rusher, surpassing Rocket Sanders with a 135-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide last week. He is one of the Rebels' three top-20 rushers in the conference, one of whom is quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Arkansas and Ole Miss have split the two meetings since Sam Pittman and Lane Kiffin took over at their respective schools, with both teams having won at home. As they prepare to renew their rivalry in frigid conditions Saturday, here is everything you need to know about Arkansas vs. Ole Miss:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network and streaming on the ESPN App
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
Ole Miss players to know
#2 - QB Jaxson Dart - So., 6' 2", 220 lbs.
2022 Stats: 150-247 COMP-ATT (60.7%), 2,123 YDS, 15 TD, 7 INT, 96 RUSH ATT, 508 YDS
#4 - RB Quinshon Judkins - Fr., 5' 11", 210 lbs.
2022 Stats: 205 ATT, 1,171 YDS, 15 TD, 10 REC, 85 YDS, TD
#1 - WR Jonathan Mingo - Sr., 6' 2", 225 lbs.
2022 Stats: 37 REC, 723 YDS, 5 TD, 2 RUSH ATT, 2 YDS, TD
#13 - S Ladarius Tennison - So., 5' 9", 200 lbs.
2022 Stats: 40 TKL (20 SOLO), SK, 2 FR, TD
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas +2.5, O/U 61
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 32.1% chance to win
