The final home game of 2022 is creeping up on the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are set to welcome the Ole Miss Rebels for the first SEC night game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in two years.

Saturday's contest will mark the third straight that the Hogs can clinch bowl eligibility with a win. They have suffered narrow losses to non-conference opponent Liberty and College Football Playoff contender LSU, falling to 5-5 on the year. Looking to right the ship, taking down the Rebels will be no easy task.

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is the SEC leading rusher, surpassing Rocket Sanders with a 135-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide last week. He is one of the Rebels' three top-20 rushers in the conference, one of whom is quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Arkansas and Ole Miss have split the two meetings since Sam Pittman and Lane Kiffin took over at their respective schools, with both teams having won at home. As they prepare to renew their rivalry in frigid conditions Saturday, here is everything you need to know about Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: