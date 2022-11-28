How to watch Arkansas-Troy, projected lineups, more
The No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks will return to their home court after a three-game stretch last week at the Maui Invitational when they face the Troy Trojans on Monday evening at Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas ended the Maui Invitational on a high note with a thrilling 78-74 overtime win over San Diego State late Wednesday evening. The Hogs won their first game over Louisville, 80-54, and lost the second game to Creighton, 90-87.
Freshman Anthony Black led all scorers at the Maui Invitational with 22.3 points per game. He had back-to-back 26-point outings against Louisville and Creighton and he averaged 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the three-game stretch.
Fans might get to see freshman phenom Nick Smith Jr. get his first game action of the season Monday. Head coach Eric Musselman addressed Smith's availability on Saturday.
"His repetitions in practice have continued to get better and improve," Musselman said. "His activity level in practice continues to grow. So yeah, I think that Monday he'll be evaluated again. He has not been fully cleared, but he did meet with rehab today and I think he's meeting with the doctor again on Monday."
Musselman said that Smith has been more active in team drills at practice and he's "moving in the right direction for sure."
Fellow freshman Barry Dunning added a post on his Instagram story on Sunday with Smith in it and the eyeball emojis — take that however you desire.
The Troy Trojans are off to a 6-1 start on the year, including a 2-0 mark in road games, and the start is their best to a season since 2002-03. Their offense averages 86 points to rank 17th in the nation.
Here are notes, how to watch/listen, projected starting lineups and more for Arkansas' game with Troy:
Notes
~ This will be the fifth meeting between Arkansas and Troy. The Razorbacks own a 4-1 advantage in the series, including a 2-1 mark in games played in Fayetteville.
~ The last time the squad met was Dec. 16, 2017 in North Little Rock. Arkansas claimed an 88-63 victory thanks to 25 points from Daryl Macon. Arkansas shot 53.1% from the field while holding the Trojans to 30.5%. Troy was led by Wesley Person Jr., who scored 25, making 11-of-13 at the free throw line.
~ Troy guard Nelson Phillips made history in the 118-61 win over SUNO last Tuesday with 13 steals in 27 minutes. That stat marks the most steals in Troy program history and ties the NCAA record set by Daron Blaylock in 1987 and 1988.
~ Nov. 14 marked the first time in a decade that the Troy Trojans took down a power-five opponent. For the first time since 2012 against Mississippi State, Troy took down Florida State, 79-72.
~ Monday marks the first time Troy has battled a ranked opponent since Texas A&M in the 2020-21 season, when the Trojans fell 80-46.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1, 0-0 SEC) vs Troy Trojans (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt)
When: Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Richardson Court
Video: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald and Pat Bradley)
Online Video Stream: Watch ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
How to Listen Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Projected Lineups
Arkansas
#0 - G Anthony Black - Fr., 6'7", 198 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 32.7 min, 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals, 3.2 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 48.3 fg%, 33.3 3fg%
#4 - G Davonte Davis - Jr., 6' 4", 185 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 31.5 min, 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.5 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 35.8 fg%, 15.8 3fg%
#1 - G Ricky Gouncil IV - Jr., 6'6", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 36.5 min, 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals, 2.3 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 48.3 fg%, 32.0 3fg%
#13 - G/F Jordan Walsh - Fr., 6'7", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 25.5 min, 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 48.5 fg%, 33.3. 3fg%
#15 - F Makhi Mitchell - Sr., 6'9", 230 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 16.2 min, 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 59.1 fg%
Troy
#0 - G Kieffer Punter- Sr., 6'5", 175 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 25.2 min, 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.7 turnovers, 0.6 blocks, 41.0 fg%, 33.3 3fg%
#2 - G Aamer Muhammad - Jr., 6' 1”, 195 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 23.6 min, 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.3 turnovers, 0.1 blocks, 44.2 fg%, 35.5 3fg%
#11 - G Nelson Phillips - R-Sr., 6'3", 190 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 24.5 min, 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.1 steals, 1.1 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 47.3 fg%, 31.4 3fg%
#30 - F Christian Turner - So., 6’7", 220 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 21.5 min, 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.3 turnovers, 56.7 fg%, 40.0 3fg%
#10 - F Zay Williams - Sr., 6'9", 210 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 21.7 min, 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 0.9 blocks, 54.7 fg%, 33.3 3fg%
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas -18.5 (BetSaracen)
ESPN: Arkansas has 90.7% chance to win
(some information courtesy of Arkansas and Troy Communications)