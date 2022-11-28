The No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks will return to their home court after a three-game stretch last week at the Maui Invitational when they face the Troy Trojans on Monday evening at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas ended the Maui Invitational on a high note with a thrilling 78-74 overtime win over San Diego State late Wednesday evening. The Hogs won their first game over Louisville, 80-54, and lost the second game to Creighton, 90-87.

Freshman Anthony Black led all scorers at the Maui Invitational with 22.3 points per game. He had back-to-back 26-point outings against Louisville and Creighton and he averaged 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the three-game stretch.

Fans might get to see freshman phenom Nick Smith Jr. get his first game action of the season Monday. Head coach Eric Musselman addressed Smith's availability on Saturday.

"His repetitions in practice have continued to get better and improve," Musselman said. "His activity level in practice continues to grow. So yeah, I think that Monday he'll be evaluated again. He has not been fully cleared, but he did meet with rehab today and I think he's meeting with the doctor again on Monday."

Musselman said that Smith has been more active in team drills at practice and he's "moving in the right direction for sure."

Fellow freshman Barry Dunning added a post on his Instagram story on Sunday with Smith in it and the eyeball emojis — take that however you desire.