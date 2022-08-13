How to Watch: Arkansas vs Orange 1 Basket Bassano, Europe Tour Game 2
The Arkansas men's basketball team will face off against Orange 1 Basket Bassano at PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy, for the Hogs' third game of the Europe tour today. The game will tipoff at 12:30 p.m. CT and it will be streamed on FloHoops.
Arkansas was victorious in its first two exhibition games of the Europe tour when it defeated Valencia Seleccion 107-59 Tuesday and Catalan Elite 99-86 on Thursday.
HawgBeat has you covered with all the details of how to watch Saturday's game:
Who:
Arkansas vs. Orange 1 Basket Bassano
Where
PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy
When
Saturday, Aug. 13, at 12:30 p.m. CT
Watch:
To stream the game you can purchase a subscription from FloHoops for $29.99 per month, or check out this trick to try and get it for $12.50 a month. Click here for a direct link to the game.
Matt Zimmerman and Brett Dolan will be on the call from a remote location.
Live Updates:
If you are unable to watch, HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates for each game of the Europe tour. After the games, you can also turn to HawgBeat for postgame press conferences from head coach Eric Musselman and select players on the HawgBeat YouTube page.
Full Europe Tour Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 9:
vs. Valencia Seleccion at La Alqueria del Basket in Valencia, Spain, 12:30 p.m. CT
Press Conference - Eric Musselman, Nick Smith Jr., Trevon Brazile
Thursday, Aug. 11:
vs. Catalan Elite at Pavelló Poliesportiu Municipal de Tiana in Barcelona, Spain, 1:30 p.m. CT
Press Conference - Eric Musselman, Kamani Johnson
Saturday, Aug. 13:
vs. Orange 1 Basket Bassano at PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy, 12:30 p.m. CT
Monday, Aug. 15:
vs. Bakken Bears at PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy, noon CT