How to Watch: Arkansas vs Orange 1 Basket Bassano, Europe Tour Game 2

The Arkansas men's basketball team will face off against Orange 1 Basket Bassano at PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy, for the Hogs' third game of the Europe tour today. The game will tipoff at 12:30 p.m. CT and it will be streamed on FloHoops.

Arkansas was victorious in its first two exhibition games of the Europe tour when it defeated Valencia Seleccion 107-59 Tuesday and Catalan Elite 99-86 on Thursday.

HawgBeat has you covered with all the details of how to watch Saturday's game: