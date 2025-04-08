How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Arkansas State

The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-3, 11-1 SEC) are set to host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-17, 5-7 Sun Belt) for an in-state showdown Tuesday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Fresh atop the college baseball mountain with their new top ranking, the Diamond Hogs are coming off a dominant series sweep of Missouri that featured them out-scoring the Tigers, 51-9, across 21 innings.

"Yeah, I mean, it means there’s nowhere to go but backwards," Van Horn said Tuesday. "That’s really about it. I’ve never talked to the team this year about a ranking, not one time where we were, where we are in the standings. I haven’t said one thing. I just tell them everyday, ‘Just stay humble, keep working and it’ll all end up what you’re looking to do.’ Whether that’s individually or as a team.

"But I think the rankings are… It’s good for the fans. It’s good for college baseball. It’s good for internet you-know-what talk, and fun banter. Whatever, but it’s nice. It’s respect for your program, so I appreciate that. I’m not all about it."

Arkansas State lost a series at Coastal Carolina over the weekend, but the Red Wolves did pick up a 2-0 shutout win over the 21st-ranked Chanticleers on Sunday to give them momentum entering Tuesday's matchup.

"I'm sure they're talking about that (win) right now," Van Horn said. "I think they flew straight into here from over there (in Conway, South Carolina) instead of going from there to Jonesboro and bussing over. I may be wrong. I think they're going to work out today at our park, so they're probably talking about 'Hey, let's get us another ranked team and knock them off too.'"

The Red Wolves were defeated by Central Arkansas, 3-2, last Tuesday on their own home field in Jonesboro. Arkansas defeated that same UCA teams, 9-2, back on March 11 in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are 21-2 overall against in-state opponents since 1960, including a perfect 4-0 mark in meetings against Arkansas State.

