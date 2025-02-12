How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. LSU

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-9, 3-7 SEC) faltered at home against Alabama over the weekend, but the Hoop Hogs are still in the thick of NCAA Tournament consideration and have another chance to boost their resume Wednesday against the LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

It'll mark the second time this season that the Razorbacks and Tigers face off. The first matchup was Jan. 14 in Baton Rouge, a game LSU won, 78-74. Arkansas put LSU on the foul line often and the Tigers went 26-of-28 from the charity stripe, which ended up being the difference in the game.

"I think the one thing that stands out from the first game is they made free throws," Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin said Tuesday. "We fouled quite a bit. They made free throws, which helped them, I think, at the end. As of late, we've been defending without fouling, which is a really good thing for us."

The first time these two teams matched up, Arkansas was in a bit of a free-fall. The Hogs had lost three straight entering the contest, couldn't rebound the ball effectively and had an anemic offense that struggled to score.

Rebounding has still been an issue for the Razorbacks, but they've had better overall performances in recent weeks. The Hogs have won three of their last five conference games — including road wins at Kentucky and Texas — and they are firmly in the mix for an NCAA Tournament bid.

There hasn't been much talk in the facility about the Big Dance, though, as Martin said they're taking the rest of the season one game at a time.

"We're just going into practice every single day trying to get better, trying to improve, prepare for the next opponent," Martin said. "We're steering clear of those conversations, just doing the best that we can do day to day and get ready for LSU."

