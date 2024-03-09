FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2) are set to begin their final non-conference weekend series of the regular season Saturday against the McNeese State Cowboys (8-5) at Baum-Walker Stadium in a doubleheader.

Led by 11th-year head coach Justin Hill, the Cowboys have won eight of their last nine games after starting the season with three losses at Texas A&M and a midweek loss to Louisiana Lafayette. Saturday's two games will mark McNeese State's fourth and fifth games this season outside of the state of Louisiana.

"We're going to Fayetteville and that's it's own animal," Hill told McNeese State athletics. "They're a really talented team that's well coached and well prepared. We're just focused on playing good baseball and having consistency."

Arkansas has won six in a row, and the Hogs most recently earned a 9-7 midweek victory over in-state foe UCA on Tuesday. The Diamond Hogs will use this weekend as a final tune-up ahead of SEC play starting next weekend when Missouri comes to town.

"We haven’t had really a hot lineup yet," Van Horn said Tuesday. "Like I said yesterday, if it takes another seven or eight days for that to happen, I’m fine with it. We just need to get it rocking before we start conference."

McNeese State will start right-hander Cameron LeJeune in Game 1. He owns a 0.63 ERA and an 2-0 record. He's given up one earned run on 11 hits while walking three and striking out 19 in 14.1 innings pitched.

Arkansas ace Hagen Smith will start his fourth game this season for the Diamond Hogs during the first nine-inning game. The left-hander has a 2.77 ERA across 13.0 innings pitched. Over his past two outings, Smith has thrown 12 combined innings of one-run ball with 29 strikeouts and two walks.

McNeese and Arkansas have met nine times before with the Razorbacks holding a 6-3 all-time advantage. This is the first time either team would be ranked while facing off against each other.

Here's details on how to watch/listen and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen: